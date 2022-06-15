Scope

The Pediatric Otolaryngology section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the study and treatment of ear, nose, and throat disorders in children.

Led by Dr. Alessandro Martini from the University of Padua, the Pediatric Otolaryngology section welcomes submissions in the various domains of pediatric ear, nose, and throat medicine, which connect interdisciplinary research and clinical practice.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

abnormalities of craniofacial growth and development

acquired airway anomalies

congenital and acquired airway anomalies

congenital neck masses

new surgical interventions for management of airway anomalies

otitis media

pathophysiology of pediatric rhinosinusitis

tissue engineering applications in pediatric otolaryngology

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the diagnosis, treatment, and management of pediatric ear, nose, and throat disorders.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the pediatric otolaryngology, craniofacial growth and development, airway anomalies, neck masses, surgical interventions, otitis media, pediatric rhinosinusitis, and tissue engineering applications in pediatric otolaryngology (SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being).

The Pediatric Otolaryngology section does not consider submissions focused on vascular surgery, blood disorders, or immunology, unless they have a direct relevance to the diagnosis, treatment, or management of pediatric ear, nose, and throat disorders. Studies that do not directly pertain to pediatric otolaryngologic conditions, such as those exclusively focusing on adult populations or unrelated medical fields, will not be considered.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of pediatric ear to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.