Scope

The Pediatric Pulmonology section is dedicated to publishing research focused on advancing the understanding and treatment of pediatric respiratory disorders.

Led by Dr. Julie Marchant from the Queensland University of Technology in Brisbane, Australia, the Pediatric Pulmonology section welcomes submissions in the various domains of pediatric pulmonology, which aim to enhance clinical outcomes and stimulate research, particularly in under-resourced settings.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

airway anomalies in children

bioinformatics

chemogenomics

clinical trials and systematic reviews

congenital and inheritable conditions affecting the respiratory system

developmental aspects of lung maturation

diagnostic techniques

genomics

host interactions and outputs

management of diseases

metabalomics

metagenomics

microbiomics

prevention and public health studies

proteomics

short- and long-term outcome studies

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the various aspects of pediatric pulmonology, with a focus on translational applications and novel techniques that have the potential to improve patient outcomes.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the understanding and treatment of pediatric respiratory disorders, pediatric pulmonology, and translational applications in under-resourced settings (SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being).

The Pediatric Pulmonology section does not consider submissions that lack relevance to pediatric respiratory health. This includes studies that primarily address adult populations or non-respiratory pediatric conditions. However, research that has direct implications for the diagnosis, treatment, or management of pediatric pulmonary disorders, even if not exclusively focused on pediatric populations, may be considered if it contributes to the advancement of understanding and treatment in pediatric pulmonology and supports the improvement of patient outcomes in under-resourced settings.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of pediatric pulmonology to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.