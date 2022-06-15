Scope

The Pediatric Urology section is dedicated to publishing research focused on advancing knowledge in pediatric urological conditions and treatments.

Led by Dr. Alfredo Berrettini from the Policlinico of Milan, Italy, the Pediatric Urology section welcomes submissions in the various domains of pediatric urology, which connect fundamental research with clinical applications and outcomes.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

bladder anomalies, exstrophy, and epispadias

dysfunctional voiding disorders

fetal urology and prenatal diagnosis

genital anomalies and reconstruction

hypospadias and penile chordee

improvements to existing techniques

long term outcomes

new diagnostic options

new surgical techniques and treatment modalities

pediatric genitourinary oncology

pediatric genitourinary systems

pediatric genitourinary trauma

pediatric renal transplantation

pediatric urolithiasis

prenatal diagnosis and treatment

prospective uni- or multi-institutional studies

ureteral obstruction

urethral obstruction

urinary tract infections

vesicoureteral reflux

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the various aspects of pediatric urology, aiming to present cutting-edge advances in the specialty, stimulate new research in all areas of genitourinary diseases of childhood, and promote discussion on the numerous controversial areas of the field.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the pediatric urology, bladder dysfunction, genital reconstruction, improvements to existing techniques, long term outcomes, new diagnostic options, new surgical techniques and treatment modalities, pediatric genitourinary oncology, pediatric genitourinary systems, pediatric genitourinary trauma, pediatric renal transplantation, pediatric urolithiasis, prenatal diagnosis and treatment, prospective uni- or multi-institutional studies, ureteral obstruction, urethral obstruction, and urinary tract infections in support of SDG 3 (Good Health and Well-being).

The Pediatric Urology section does not consider submissions focused on gene expression or network analysis, unless they have a foundation in pediatric urological conditions or treatments. Additionally, pain management studies are excluded unless they are directly related to pediatric urological issues. Studies that do not specifically address urological issues in the pediatric population are outside the scope of this section.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of pediatric urology to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.