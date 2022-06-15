Scope

The Digital Mental Health section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the intersection of psychiatry, psychology, computer science, and innovative digital technologies, with an emphasis on promoting mental health and preventing and treating mental health disorders.

Led by Professor. Dr. Heleen Riper from the Vrije Universiteit (VU) in Amsterdam, the Digital Mental Health section welcomes submissions in various domains of digital mental health, covering the especially applied general population and clinical studies.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

blended interventions are defined as those interventions that blend face-to-face interventions with digital components or digital interventions that combine different digital technologies such as web-based video conferencing with internet modules.

the development, evaluation and implementation of digital and blended interventions for mental disorders in all age groups. These interventions may focus on single or co-morbid psychological disorders or co-morbid psychological with physical disorders.

viewpoint papers that addresses challenges in the domain of digital mental health are also welcomed.

we also welcome studies that specifically focus on digital phenotyping, ecological momentary assessments, personalisation and predictive modelling studies embedded in AI perspectives and approaches.

we welcome studies that focus on various psychological therapeutic principles such as Cognitive Behavioural Therapy and Acceptance and Commitment Therapy as well as studies that apply multi-method approaches including both quantitative and qualitative methodologies.

we welcome studies that include empirical data ranging from feasibility studies to RCT’s as well as systematic reviews and meta-analytic studies.

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the intersection of mental health and technology, focusing on the prevention and treatment of mental disorders.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance SDG 3 (Good Health and Well-being), SDG 9 (Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure), and SDG 10 (Reduced Inequalities).

The Digital Mental Health section does not consider submissions focusing on general physical health, nursing care practices, or childhood development unrelated to digital mental health interventions. Additionally, submissions that focus on specific mental disorders without a fundamental basis in digital tools or approaches are outside the scope of this section. Next, studies that merely focus on AI methodologies with mental health disorders as an example are also outside the scope of this journal. The main target groups of the Digital Mental Health section are researchers, health professionals, patients and policymakers whose aim is to improve the prevention and treatment of persons with mental health disorders by making use of smart digital (blended) technologies. The influence of AI on our academic and mental health care domain is rapidly evolving and likewise the attention of our target groups. Papers that approach our mental health domain from a strong AI perspective without opening up their results for a non-AI audience (e.g. testing algorithms of a mental health data set without further context) are not suitable for Digital Mental Health. These results are of value but better addressed in Frontiers in Artificial Intelligence.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of digital mental health to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.