Scope

Digital Mental Health publishes rigorously peer-reviewed research on the cross-talk between psychiatry, psychology, and innovative technologies for the prevention and treatment of mental disorders. The section is led by Professor Heleen Riper, who is supported by an excellent Editorial Board of international researchers guaranteeing an efficient and domain-specific quality peer-review process. This multi-disciplinary open-access section aims to publish beyond state-of-the-art research covering the full knowledge research cycle with results from fundamental as well as applied clinical studies.

Digital mental health has gained scientific and clinical momentum over the last two decades both from a prevention and treatment perspective. The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the benefits, challenges and possibilities in providing mental health care at a distance on a global scale.

Digital mental health has been multi-disciplinary from the beginning, with collaboration between psychiatry/psychology and software developers. More recently, it has extended to many other disciplines such as computer sciences, including AI, human-computer interaction and wearable computing, serious gaming, ecological momentary assessment, and implementation sciences.

Digital mental health and AI provide innovative opportunities for personalization and predictive modelling (from early recognition, diagnosis, and treatment) and have opened the way for digital phenotyping, thereby adding objective markers and proxies for prevention and treatment.

This section also applies a strong focus on co-morbidity between mental health and physical disorders which enables us to understand the dynamic nature of mental disorders and the contextual factors surrounding them. This in combination with innovations in methodological approaches, as enabled by big data gathering and analytical methods, makes the section an excellent platform for the dissemination of research to senior and early-career scientists, clinicians, service providers, policymakers, students and those with varying experience in the domain of digital mental health.

This specialty section will publish the latest advances in digital mental health. The author guidelines provide further details on the various article types and the submission process.