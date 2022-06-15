Scope

The Aging and Public Health section is dedicated to publishing research focused on advancing the scientific understanding of aging and its impact on public health.

Led by Prof. Marcia Ory from Texas A&M University, Prof. Colette Browning from Federation University Australia and Prof. Shane Thomas from Federation University Australia, the Aging and Public Health section welcomes submissions in various domains of aging and public health, which aim to improve the health and quality of life for older adult populations and enhance research, practice, and policy related to aging.

This section emphasizes diverse research perspectives and encourages submissions from all geographic regions.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

building public health and aging workforce (with a focus on training and education)

chronic disease management across the life-course to promote healthy aging

combating aging stereotypes

evidence-based programs and practices

impact of the built and social environment on successful aging

intervention dissemination and implementation

lifestyle factors for healthful and successful aging

research translation research and practice

social isolation, loneliness, and disconnectedness among older adults

technology, health, and aging

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about factors associated with healthy aging, multi-level interventions, and the role of social, behavioral, technological, and environmental factors in promoting healthy aging among underserved and vulnerable populations.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the focus areas of Aging and Public Health, emphasizing SDGs 3 (Good Health and Well-being), 4 (Quality Education), 10 (Reduced Inequalities), and 11 (Sustainable Cities and Communities).

The Aging and Public Health section does not consider submissions focused on simple bibliometric studies or those that are too clinically focused without relevance to public health. Articles that are more biologically- or clinically-focused should be submitted to another journal section, unless there is a strong rationale about the study’s implications for public health. Additionally, the section does not accept submissions focused on specific medical disciplines, clinical trials, or epidemiological studies unrelated to aging populations. Research solely examining nursing home environments will not be considered unless it is presented within a broader public health context.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of aging and public health to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.

Secondary data analyses are critical for advancing research in aging and public health, provided they meet certain criteria for publication. Authors intending to submit secondary data analyses to the Aging and Public Health section should consider the following:

Authors must demonstrate a clear research gap, identifying how previous studies have overlooked particular aspects of aging and public health, thereby necessitating further examination.

The selection of specific variables must be justified by relevant theories and/or supported through appropriate analysis and validation, highlighting their relevance and potential to uncover new insights.

A novel research question should then be articulated, focusing on unexplored or misunderstood aspects of aging that previous literature has not addressed.

The contribution to existing literature must be made clear, explaining how the analysis expands current understandings or offers new perspectives.

The research should delineate its practical impact on aging and public health, such as informing policy practice guidelines, policy decisions or identifying intervention points for the aging population as a whole.

With rare exceptions, due to the uniqueness of the dataset, the last data point should be no older than eight years.

Use of age inclusive language in Frontiers in Public Health - Aging and Public Health

This section focusses on aging and public health. It adheres to recognized age-inclusive language publication conventions. For consideration for publication, authors are required to use non-ageist terms. As recommended by the American Medical Association (AMA) and Gerontological Society of America (GSA), avoid the use of stereotypical language including “the elderly”, “the aged”; and to use terms “older adults”, “older persons”, “older people”, “older patients”, older individuals or to include a specific age range such as “aged 65 years and older”.

Please refer to the AMA Manual of Style and the GSA Reframing Aging Journal Manuscript Guidelines, or contact our editorial office for further information.