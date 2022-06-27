Scope

Aging and Public Health aims to advance the scientific basis of knowledge and action to: (1) improve the health and quality of life for older adult populations; and (2) enhance the research, practice, and policy related to aging. This section in the suite of Frontiers in Public Health offerings is based on the premise that older adult health is fundamental to the health of a population, and the continued sharing of research and practice endeavors is essential to influence the professional workforce and establish an effective public health system within and across nations. In the context of global aging, the goal of Aging and Public Health is to further the aging and public health field by adding to the knowledge base about the: (1) needs of an aging population; and (2) effective strategies to promote health for older adults.

We call for innovative research, practice, or policy solutions that can help older adults make better personal health choices, health professionals and community service providers more effectively engage in evidence-based action, and societies enhance programmatic efforts and policy initiatives to promote population health and successful aging.





The Aging and Public Health section focuses on furthering a global understanding of the factors associated with, and multi-level interventions for, healthy aging. This section considers a wide range of conceptual and research-based articles focusing on the interrelation among aging, health, and contextual factors. Submissions can focus on older populations, or take a life-course approach to examine predictors and interventions at different life stages. Aging and Public Health is especially interested in; (1) monitoring risk, morbidity, and mortality within the aging population; (2) promoting successful interventions for older adults and; (3) understanding the role of social, behavioral, technological, and environmental factors associated with promoting healthy aging among underserved and vulnerable populations. Several approaches and strategies are welcome, which can include surveys, direct observations, person-based experiments, case studies, and systematic/scoping reviews. Both cross-sectional and longitudinal research are acceptable with the expectation that the research design matches the research questions and adds value to existing knowledge.

To ensure breadth of perspective and global applicability, Aging and Public Health will also seek to represent all geographic regions, with Associate Editors, Review Editors, and authors representing North America, South America, Europe, Africa, Australia, and Asia.