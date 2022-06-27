tim s nawrot
University of Hasselt
Hasselt, Belgium
Specialty Chief Editor
Children and Health
Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia Medical Center (UKMMC)
Cheras, Malaysia
Associate Editor
Children and Health
King George's Medical University
Lucknow, India
Associate Editor
Children and Health
Department of Epidemiology, School of Health, Arak University of Medical Sciences
Arak, Iran
Associate Editor
Children and Health
Lady Hardinge Medical College and Associated Hospitals
New Delhi, India
Associate Editor
Children and Health
College of Nursing, Sultan Qaboos University
Al Khoud, Oman
Associate Editor
Children and Health
Ondokuz Mayıs University
Samsun, Türkiye
Associate Editor
Children and Health
First Department of Pediatrics, National and Kapodistrian University of Athens
Athens, Greece
Associate Editor
Children and Health
Monash University
Melbourne, Australia
Associate Editor
Children and Health
Global Health in the Global South (GHiGS), Bordeaux Population Health research centre (Inserm, IRD, Bordeaux University)
Bordeaux, France
Associate Editor
Children and Health
University of KwaZulu-Natal
Durban, South Africa
Associate Editor
Children and Health
Sapienza University of Rome
Rome, Italy
Associate Editor
Children and Health
University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center
Oklahoma City, United States
Associate Editor
Children and Health
College of Medicine, University of Central Florida
Orlando, United States
Associate Editor
Children and Health
Israel Defense Forces Medical Corps
Haifa, Israel
Associate Editor
Children and Health