Scope

The Digital Public Health section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the intersection of technology and public health.

Led by Prof. Patty Kostkova from the Centre for Digital Public Health in Emergencies at University College London, the Digital Public Health section welcomes submissions in various domains of digital public health, which connect innovative research in computer science with leading research in public health.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

Context-aware systems and infectious disease modeling

AI tools for enhancing public health predictions and disease modelling directly applied on health outcomes

Ethical dimension and challenges of applying AI tools for public health

Crowdsourcing and mobile technology for healthcare access and public health emergencies

Digital interventions using serious games and persuasive technology

Interdisciplinary informatics training for public health professionals

Integration with national and international surveillance services

Real-time big data streams and their applications in public health

Social media and participatory systems for health interventions

Web science, semantic web, and recommender systems for personalized health interventions

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the innovative applications of technology in public health and their potential impact on individuals, communities, and populations.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the Digital Public Health research and its applications in promoting good health and wellbeing (SDG 3), fostering innovation and infrastructure (SDG 9), and ensuring sustainable cities and communities (SDG 11).

The Digital Public Health section does not consider studies that primarily focus on cancer predictions, surgical procedures, nomogram calculations, biometrical research, clinical diagnosis, medical treatment, and disease-specific research, as these topics fall outside the scope of population-level health promotion and disease prevention strategies. Clinically focused digital health research, health insurance studies, and investigations of hospital systems such as electronic health records (EHR) and electronic patient records (EPR) are also not considered, unless they have a clear public health focus and experimental validation. Submissions must avoid purely theoretical computational analyses without addressing a clear public health problem and lacking experimental medical verification.

While AI tools for public health challenges are in the scope of the journal, direct application of the study and health outcomes are essential for this interdisciplinary journal. Experimental studies merely analysing social media content (such as, X, Baidu, Baide Index, TikTok) by AI tools applied on ‘health keywords/content’ without addressing genuine health challenge and lacking real medical impact are outside of the scope.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of digital public health to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.