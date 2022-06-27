Main content

Scope In a globalized world, global phenomena have significant consequences on individual and public health. Climate change has generated an increase in extreme climatic events such as heatwaves, tornadoes, and prolonged droughts that create emergencies with immediate health and long-term effects on agriculture and food security. Alongside natural disasters, armed conflicts between states, internal conflicts, and widespread violence increase, substantially impacting life expectancy and quality of life in many countries. Furthermore, natural and man-made phenomena have a long-term impact on health outcomes as they weaken governments, especially in developing countries, and affect the health and education systems, together with other socio-economic determinants of health. These events increase the risk of environmental disaster-related injuries, both conventional and CBRN, and are factors that increase the risk of epidemics and pandemics and generate significant migratory flows. Our mission is to promote studies to assess the impact of conflicts and climate change on people's health; to improve the prevention of disasters and emergencies; to advance preparedness for epidemiological, environmental, and CBRN risks; and to study health issues affecting migrants in the pre-migration phase, in the journey to another country, and the post-migration phase when they have to be incorporated into the health system of the host country. The Board will consider papers from various fields relating to emergencies, conflicts, and migration. Articles may vary significantly in their focus, ranging from analyzing medical needs, natural disasters, and pandemics, mitigating technological and other man-made potential risks, to the impact of disasters on the well-being of first responders and medical personnel, risk and crisis communication, as well as the related psychological, sociological and economic effects of disasters. Emergencies, conflicts, and migration in global health encourages submissions covering a wide range of topics, including but not limited to: disaster management, epidemiological studies, ethics papers and reviews, clinical analyses and studies, preparedness, education and training, research methods in disaster medicine, clinical aspects, policy reports, general perspectives, reviews, organizational systems, and wide-ranging policy studies with recommendations based on collected information and conclusions. Frontiers in Public Health is member of the Committee on Publication Ethics.

