Scope

The Disaster and Emergency Medicine section is dedicated to publishing research focused on understanding and addressing the health impacts of conflicts, climate change, and migration.

Led by Prof. Stefano Orlando from the University of Rome Tor Vergata, the Disaster and Emergency Medicine section welcomes submissions in various domains of disaster and emergency medicine, which aim to enhance preparedness, prevention, and response to diverse health challenges arising from global phenomena.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

clinical analyses and studies

clinical aspects

disaster management

epidemiological studies

ethics papers and reviews

general perspectives

organizational systems

policy reports

preparedness, education, and training

research methods in disaster medicine

reviews

wide-ranging policy studies with recommendations based on collected information and conclusions

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the various aspects of disaster and emergency medicine, focusing on the prevention, management, and mitigation of health risks associated with conflicts, climate change, and migration.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the disaster management, emergency medicine, health impacts of conflicts, climate change, and migration, and SDGs 3 (Good Health and Well-being), 11 (Sustainable Cities and Communities), 13 (Climate Action), and 16 (Peace, Justice, and Strong Institutions).

The Disaster and Emergency Medicine section does not consider submissions focused on simple bibliometric studies. Instead, authors are encouraged to submit systematic reviews using publicly available data, adhering to the PRISMA guidelines and with conclusions related to public health. Studies that are too clinically focused without public health relevance will be directed to a more suitable journal. While the section does not specifically focus on vaccine development or medical device technology, it may consider submissions related to these topics if they are directly relevant to disaster response and emergency medical care.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of disaster and emergency medicine to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.