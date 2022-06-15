Scope

The Environmental Health and Exposome section is dedicated to publishing research focused on understanding the complex role of the environment in human health.

Led by Prof. Gianluca Severi from Institut National de la Santé et de la Recherche Médicale (INSERM) and Prof. Krasimira Aleksandrova from Leibniz Institute for Prevention Research and Epidemiology (LG), the Environmental Health and Exposome section welcomes submissions in various domains of environmental health and exposome research, which aim to enhance knowledge and understanding of the relationship between the environment and human health.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

development of innovative tools to assess the exposome

development of new study designs and analytical methods to assess environmental and exposome effects on health

discovery of new biomarkers associated with specific environmental factors or exposome dimensions

elaboration of the broad environment and exposome concepts and their innovative applications to epidemiology and public health

evaluation of the exposome at different life stages and its contribution to modulating disease risk

exploration of novel environmental health hazards and dimensions of the exposome

identification of mechanisms of action of environmental exposures on human health

study of the interplay between multiple environmental factors, exposome dimensions, and the human phenome

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the complex relationship between the environment, the exposome, and human health.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the focus areas of the Environmental Health and Exposome section and SDGs 3 (Good Health and Well-being), 6 (Clean Water and Sanitation), 11 (Sustainable Cities and Communities), and 13 (Climate Action).

The Environmental Health and Exposome section does not consider papers concerning simple bibliometric studies. Studies that are too clinically focused without relevance to public health will be considered outside the scope of environmental health and exposome research. However, studies focusing on the impact of environmental factors on mental health disorders, substance use, sleep disorders, or infectious diseases may be considered if they demonstrate a clear connection to environmental health and exposome research and contribute to the understanding of the complex role of the environment in human health.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of environmental health and exposome research to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.