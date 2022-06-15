Scope

The Health Economics section is dedicated to publishing research focused on advancing scientific knowledge in healthcare decision-making and policy development.

Led by Prof. Hai Fang from Peking University, the Health Economics section welcomes submissions in various domains of health economics, which connect evidence-based decision-making with improved efficiency, equity, and effectiveness in healthcare systems.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

behavioral economics and health behavior: examining the intersection between economics and behavioral science, investigating how individual and societal behaviors influence health outcomes and healthcare choices

health economic evaluation: conducting cost-effectiveness analysis, cost-utility analysis, and cost-benefit analysis to determine the value and efficiency of healthcare interventions and inform resource allocation decisions

health economic theory and empirical analyses: examining the demand and supply of health and healthcare, provider behaviors, health utilization, and expenditures

health financing and insurance: advancing knowledge on health financing mechanisms, health insurance design, and the impact of financing arrangements on healthcare access, utilization, and financial protection for individuals and populations

health inequalities and disparities: identifying and addressing health inequalities and disparities related to gender, age, race, income, education and other socioeconomic factors in health outcomes, healthcare utilization patterns, and access to healthcare services

health policy and healthcare systems: analyzing the impact of policy interventions, assessing healthcare financing and reimbursement mechanisms, and evaluating the organization and delivery of healthcare services

role of the private sector and insurances

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the various aspects of health economics, addressing current challenges and contributing to evidence-based policy and decision-making in healthcare.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the focus areas of the Health Economics section and SDGs, including health economic theory and empirical analyses, health economic evaluation, health policy and healthcare systems, health financing and insurance, health inequalities and disparities, role of the private sector and insurances, and behavioral economics and health behavior, contributing to SDG 3 (Good Health and Well-being), SDG 10 (Reduced Inequalities), and SDG 17 (Partnerships for the Goals).

The Health Economics section does not consider economic analyses unrelated to health or healthcare. However, studies focusing on specific populations or interventions with localistic interest may be considered if they contribute to the understanding of health inequalities and disparities, aligning with the in-scope areas. Cross-sectional studies with limited inferential scope are also excluded, unless they provide valuable insights into healthcare decision-making and policy development. Submissions concerning general education, environmental sustainability, digital economy, or enterprise management fall outside the scope of this section, as they do not primarily address economic aspects related to health and healthcare systems.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of health economics to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.