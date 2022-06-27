Main content

Specialty chief editor hai fang Peking University Beijing , China Specialty Chief Editor Health Economics

Scope Health Economics is a specialty section of Frontiers in Public Health which aims to foster a professional debate among the academic and industrial arena of health economists, medical care professionals and governmental authorities alike. We welcome submissions from all areas of theoretical and applied health economics, health policy and clinical research with interdisciplinary implications. Submissions should be prepared according to the guidelines of Frontiers, which offer a large diversity in types of articles. Major areas covered by the Health Economics section are: provision and financing of medical care

demand and supply of health services

international comparison of evolving national health systems

health insurance and reimbursement issues

value-based and patient-centered health care

health economic evaluations, and

health policy discussions The traditional geographic focus of most field journals on the high-income OECD markets creates a serious gap in professional literature. We aim to exploit this niche developmental opportunity in relation to the Health Economics and Policy challenges among the Third World Nations and core Emerging Markets such as the BRICS and rising Asian economies. Some of these issues are Rapid Population Aging, Prosperity Diseases, Formal and Informal Care for the Elderly, Changes in Life Style and Nutrition, Consequences of Accelerated Globalization (Megacities, Environmental Pollution, Large Scale Migrations, Addiction Disorders Epidemic etc.), Universal Health Coverage challenge, Health and Social Inequalities as well as the impacts of cutting edge medical technologies. In terms of methodological approaches used, we welcome submissions of a variety of Cost and Budget Impact analyses, Resource Utilization and Mathematical Modelling studies, Economic Evaluations alongside Clinical Trials on Efficiency, Health Education studies, Psychometrics and Quality of Life research, Health Technology Assessments and borderline Health Policy papers. We favor applications of applied macro- and microeconomics in health care that tend to be innovative and spark passionate discussion in a global professional arena. Frontiers in Public Health is member of the Committee on Publication Ethics.

Facts Short name Front. Public Health

Abbreviation fpubh

Electronic ISSN 2296-2565

Indexed in PubMed, MEDLINE, PubMed Central (PMC), Scopus, Web of Science Science Citation Index Expanded (SCIE), Google Scholar, DOAJ, CrossRef, Semantic Scholar, Ulrich's Periodicals Directory, CLOCKSS, 1Science, CiteFactor, OpenAIRE, Polska Bibliografia Naukowa (PNB), Zetoc, Norwegian Centre for Research Data (NSD), Bielefeld Academic Search Engine (BASE), JuFo

PMCID All published articles receive a PMCID

Impact 6.461 Impact Factor 4.0 CiteScore

