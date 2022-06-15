Scope

The Infectious Diseases: Epidemiology and Prevention section is dedicated to publishing research focused on understanding and managing infectious diseases through interdisciplinary approaches.

Led by Prof. Chiara de Waure from University of Perugia and Prof. Margaret Ip of the Chinese University of Hong Kong, the Infectious Diseases: Epidemiology and Prevention section welcomes submissions in various domains of infectious disease research, which contribute to the development of effective control and preventative interventions.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

Epidemiology and Surveillance of Infectious Diseases Studies analyzing trends, risk factors, and determinants affecting disease patterns of incidence/prevalence at the population level.

Development or evaluation of surveillance systems, including environmental, or digital data.

Public Health Interventions for Infectious Disease Prevention and Control Evaluation of the effectiveness, uptake, or cost-effectiveness of pharmaceutical interventions (e.g., vaccination, preventive treatments) for infectious diseases

Evaluation of the effectiveness, uptake, or cost-effectiveness of non-pharmaceutical interventions (e.g., public health campaigns, infection prevention policies) for infectious diseases.

Studies on the implementation and scaling of interventions in populations or healthcare systems, with measured public health outcomes.

Genomic and Molecular Epidemiology for Population-Level Insights Application of pathogen genomic/molecular data to understand transmission dynamics, emergence of variants, and spread of antimicrobial resistance at community or population levels.

Integration of multi-omic or molecular data with epidemiological information to inform public health action.

One Health and Cross-sectoral infectious Disease Research Research bridging human, animal, and environmental health with a focus on studies of human health outcomes (e.g., zoonoses, AMR at the animal-human interface, policy/implementation based on One Health frameworks).

Methodological and Analytic Innovation in Infectious Disease Surveillance, Prevention and Control

Development, validation, or application of: Statistical and mathematical models,

AI, machine learning, or digital surveillance tools,

Genomic/bioinformatics methodologies specific to population-level infectious diseases,

Data integration/fusion tools (e.g., combining environmental, digital, or health data streams for disease monitoring/intervention).

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the epidemiological characteristics, transmission mechanisms, and pathways of infectious diseases, as well as the development and evaluation of interventions for their prevention and control.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the focus areas of the Section and SDGs, such as SDG 3 (Good Health and Well-being), SDG 6 (Clean Water and Sanitation), and SDG 9 (Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure).

The Infectious Diseases: Epidemiology and Prevention section does not consider manuscripts focusing on biological determinants, host-pathogen interactions, infectious disease pathogenesis at experimental and patient levels, clinical case reports, or clinical trials of therapeutic agents. Systematic reviews using publicly available data are welcome but must adhere to PRISMA guidelines and have a conclusion related to public health. Studies that are too clinically focused without relevance to public health will be transferred to a more applicable journal.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of infectious disease research to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.

Studies on the pathogenesis and clinical treatment of infectious diseases are out of scope for Frontiers in Public Health, and should instead be submitted to the Infectious Diseases: Pathogenesis and Therapy section of Frontiers in Medicine.