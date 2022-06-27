Scope

This section aims at strengthening and appraising the evidence base to inform clinical practice and improve infectious disease management and therapy. This section will publish research advances that unravel the mechanisms and biological determinants of human infections, host-pathogen interaction, and disease pathogenesis at experimental and patient level. It welcomes insightful observational studies describing the natural history of infectious diseases and assessing patient risk factors for disease susceptibility and severity of outcomes. Relevant evidence also includes clinical trials evaluating the efficacy and safety as well as real world clinical studies on the effectiveness and adverse effects of antimicrobial, antiviral and anti-parasitic agents as well as immunomodulating, and anti-inflammatory agents, for the therapy of infectious diseases. We also invite systematic reviews, meta-analysis and evidence-based clinical practice guidelines on translating knowledge from bench to bedside, to innovative therapeutic interventions.

Research scope includes:

• Case reports and case series describing the natural history of infectious diseases caused by new or emerging pathogens, alerting to unusual clinical presentation of disease, or providing insights into innovative diagnostics or therapy.

• Clinical, biological, and genetic studies of host susceptibility, risk factors and prognostic markers of infectious diseases, for both life-threatening complications and long-term disabilities.

• Experimental model and clinical investigations of pathogenesis and biological determinants of viral, bacterial, fungal, and parasitic diseases in humans.

• Studies on the clinical impact of infection by genomic variants of pathogens with increased virulence or immune escape from infection and vaccine-induced immunity.

• Advanced approaches to clinical diagnosis and management of infectious diseases, including emerging infections, healthcare-associated infections, and infections in immuno-compromised hosts.

• Clinical trials of anti-infective agents, immuno-therapeutics, companion diagnostics or patient care pathways.

• Clinical development and trials of alternative anti-infective therapies such as faecal microbiota transplant, bacteriophages, and antimicrobial peptides.

• Intervention studies of antimicrobial therapy practice to improve quality of care and minimize selection of drug resistance, including diagnostic stewardship and antimicrobial stewardship interventions in diverse healthcare settings.

• Studies of the clinical impact of infections caused by antimicrobial-resistant pathogens, including adverse clinical outcome, mortality, and healthcare-related economic burden.

The section encourages authors to consult current scientific reporting guidelines, such as CONSORT, STROBE, PRISMA, CROSS and their specific infectious disease elaborations such as STROME-ID, STROBE-AMS, STROBE-NI, and ORION Statement (see equator-network.org).