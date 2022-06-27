guoqing hu
Central South University
Changsha, China
Specialty Chief Editor
Injury Prevention and Control
Michigan State University
East Lansing, United States
Associate Editor
Injury Prevention and Control
College of Health, Massey University
Palmerston North, New Zealand
Associate Editor
Injury Prevention and Control
University of Saskatchewan
Saskatoon, Canada
Associate Editor
Injury Prevention and Control
University of Michigan
Ann Arbor, United States
Associate Editor
Injury Prevention and Control
Centre for Accident Research and Road Safety, Faculty of Health, Queensland University of Technology
Kelvin Grove, Australia
Associate Editor
Injury Prevention and Control
Accident Research Centre, Monash University
Clayton, Australia
Associate Editor
Injury Prevention and Control
Australian Institute for Suicide Research and Prevention, School of Applied Psychology, Griffith University
Brisbane, Australia
Associate Editor
Injury Prevention and Control
Central South University
Changsha, China
Associate Editor
Injury Prevention and Control
Macquarie University
Sydney, Australia
Associate Editor
Injury Prevention and Control
University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences
Little Rock, United States
Associate Editor
Injury Prevention and Control
The University of Melbourne
Parkville, Australia
Associate Editor
Injury Prevention and Control
College of Medicine, Korea University
Seoul, Republic of Korea
Associate Editor
Injury Prevention and Control
University of Massachusetts Lowell
Lowell, United States
Associate Editor
Injury Prevention and Control
University of Central Florida
Orlando, United States
Associate Editor
Injury Prevention and Control
University of Valencia
Valencia, Spain
Associate Editor
Injury Prevention and Control