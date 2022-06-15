Scope

The Life-Course Epidemiology and Social Inequalities in Health section is dedicated to publishing research focused on understanding the complex interplay between biological, behavioral, and social factors across an individual's life span and their impact on health inequalities.

Led by Prof. Angelo D'Errico from Azienda Sanitaria Locale TO3, the Life-Course Epidemiology and Social Inequalities in Health section welcomes submissions in various domains of life-course epidemiology, which aim to provide insights into the causes and consequences of social inequalities in health.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

biological and social determinants of health behaviors

biological embedding and social inequalities in health

life-course exposures (physio-chemical exposures, behavioral, psychosocial) in the incidence and survival of chronic and non-communicable diseases

social determinants in epidemiology and disease prevention

social inequalities and access to health care

studies of social inequalities in health through a life-course epidemiological approach

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the interplay between biology, behavior, and environmental risk factors across the life course, and their influence on social inequalities in health.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the focus areas of the Life-Course Epidemiology and Social Inequalities in Health section and SDGs 3 (Good Health and Well-being), 10 (Reduced Inequalities), and 17 (Partnerships for the Goals).

The Life-Course Epidemiology and Social Inequalities in Health section does not consider studies that lack a clear focus on social inequalities in health or those describing local health situations without integration into broader social inequality issues.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of life-course epidemiology to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.

To be considered in scope for this section, manuscripts concerning the global burden of disease should elicit socioeconomic determinants or highlight differences in social inequalities globally.