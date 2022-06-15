Scope

The Occupational Health and Safety section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the vital role of occupational health and safety in human well-being throughout the working life and beyond.

Led by Prof. Susana Viegas from the National School of Public Health, New University of Lisbon, the Occupational Health and Safety section welcomes submissions in various domains of occupational health science, which aim to improve health and safety at work, reduce the burden of disease related to occupational risk factors, and support action at all levels for the prevention of diseases and injuries in the workplace.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

ergonomics

exposure assessment

exposure control

health promotion

injury prevention

occupational epidemiology

occupational hygiene

occupational medicine

occupational nursing

occupational health policy and regulation

occupational risk management measures

risk assessment

return to work

safety science

toxicology

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the various aspects related to occupational health and safety, ranging from workplace exposure to chemical, biological, and physical agents to psychosocial conditions and their associated health effects.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the focus areas of Occupational Health and Safety, emphasizing SDGs 3 (Good Health and Well-being), 8 (Decent Work and Economic Growth), and 17 (Partnerships for the Goals).

The Occupational Health and Safety section does not consider papers concerning simple bibliometric studies or papers focused solely on organizational, psychological, and quality aspects of work. In addition, submissions primarily focusing on medical diagnosis and treatment, personality traits or patient safety without a clear connection to occupational health and safety research are considered outside the scope of this section. Studies that are too clinically focused without relevance to occupational health will be redirected to a more suitable journal. Authors are still encouraged to submit systematic reviews using publicly available data, adhering to the PRISMA guidelines and with conclusions related to occupational health.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of occupational health science to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.