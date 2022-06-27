Main content

Scope The Public Health and Nutrition section of Frontiers in Public Health publishes high-quality, innovative research which aims to advance understanding of nutritional epidemiology, behaviors, interventions and policy. We welcome mixed methods and systems science research across the full range of topics that impact undernutrition, overnutrition and nutrition-related communicable and non-communicable diseases. The section has an interest in all relevant research at the individual, community, and policy levels. Nutrition and diet are an integral aspect of public health and this interdisciplinary forum solicits significant advances in areas including, but not limited to: - Interventional studies - Community health - Physical activity - Food environments - Behavioral nutrition - Observational and epidemiological studies - Undernutrition - Overnutrition (obesity) - The role of diet in communicable and non-communicable diseases - Translation of science to policy - Mixed methods - Systems science Papers on nutritional science research which do not have a public health focus are not in scope for this section and should be submitted to a relevant section within Frontiers in Nutrition. Frontiers in Public Health is member of the Committee on Publication Ethics.

Facts Short name Front. Public Health

Abbreviation fpubh

Electronic ISSN 2296-2565

Indexed in PubMed, MEDLINE, PubMed Central (PMC), Scopus, Web of Science Science Citation Index Expanded (SCIE), Google Scholar, DOAJ, CrossRef, Semantic Scholar, Ulrich's Periodicals Directory, CLOCKSS, 1Science, CiteFactor, OpenAIRE, Polska Bibliografia Naukowa (PNB), Zetoc, Norwegian Centre for Research Data (NSD), Bielefeld Academic Search Engine (BASE), JuFo

PMCID All published articles receive a PMCID

Impact 6.461 Impact Factor 4.0 CiteScore

Submission Public Health and Nutrition welcomes submissions of the following article types: Brief Research Report, Case Report, Classification, Clinical Study Protocol, Clinical Trial, Community Case Study, Conceptual Analysis, Correction, Curriculum, Instruction, and Pedagogy, Data Report, Editorial, General Commentary, Hypothesis & Theory, Methods, Mini Review, Opinion, Original Research, Perspective, Policy Brief, Policy and Practice Reviews, Review, Study Protocol, Systematic Review, Technology and Code. All manuscripts must be submitted directly to the section Public Health and Nutrition, where they are peer-reviewed by the Associate and Review Editors of the specialty section.

