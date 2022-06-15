Scope

The Public Health and Nutrition section is dedicated to publishing research focused on advancing the understanding of nutritional epidemiology, behaviors, interventions, and policy.

Led by Prof. Terry Huang from the Graduate School of Public Health & Health Policy at the City University of New York, the Public Health and Nutrition section welcomes submissions in various domains of public health and nutrition, which connect the fields of individual, community, and policy-level research.

This section emphasizes diverse research perspectives, including cross-cultural and non-Western contexts, as well as environmental factors that impact undernutrition, overnutrition, and nutrition-related communicable and non-communicable diseases.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

behavioral nutrition

community health

food environments

interventional studies

mixed methods

observational and epidemiological studies

overnutrition (obesity)

physical activity

systems science

the role of diet in communicable and non-communicable diseases

translation of science to policy

undernutrition

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the public health significance and implications of nutritional research, focusing on the individual, community, and policy levels.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the Public Health and Nutrition focus areas, contributing to SDGs 2 (Zero Hunger), 3 (Good Health and Well-being), and 17 (Partnerships for the Goals).

The Public Health and Nutrition section does not consider submissions focused on nutritional science research without a public health focus or papers concerning simple bibliometric studies. Studies that primarily address individual health conditions without a fundamental basis in public health or nutritional aspects, such as specific medical treatments, cancer research, cardiovascular diseases, bone health, or liver disease, will not be considered unless they demonstrate a strong link to public health and nutrition.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of public health and nutrition to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.