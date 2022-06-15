Scope

The Public Health Policy section is dedicated to publishing research focused on promoting evidence-based public health policies to address global health challenges.

Led by Prof. Maximilian de Courten from Victoria University, Australia, the Public Health Policy section welcomes submissions in various domains of public health policy, which aim to connect research evidence with practical solutions for health issues.

This section emphasizes diverse research perspectives, including cross-cultural and non-Western contexts, to support the growing international public health policy opportunities.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

experiences on the assessment of crises and the impact of public health policies in response to emergencies

implementation of research on policy in public health

public health problem-solving through policy

public health priority-setting for public health policies

rationale and scientific evidence supporting policies and strategies already implemented

role of public health policy in addressing relevant issues of broad interest

translation of scientific evidence into public health policies

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about various aspects of public health policies and interventions, including their effectiveness, comparative outcomes, and innovations for addressing public health threats.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the promotion of evidence-based public health policies, addressing global health challenges, and fostering international public health policy opportunities, in alignment with SDGs 3 (Good Health and Well-being), 10 (Reduced Inequalities), and 17 (Partnerships for the Goals).

The Public Health Policy section does not consider submissions focused on specific themes already covered by other sections or journals, such as health insurances, economic issues, healthcare systems, health organizations, or job satisfaction. Additionally, this section does not accept papers concerning simple bibliometric studies, medical treatment, pharmaceuticals, or diagnosis and treatment methods.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of public health policy to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.