Scope The mission of the Frontiers in Public Health Policy section is to provide cutting-edge evidence to promote public health policies and practices that improve health on a global scale. To meet the challenges of a world where health problems and solutions have increasingly fewer boundaries, our mission is to share public health policy evidence. In the Public Health Policy section four thematic areas will be considered of priority interest: • Climate change and health policies: health implications of climate change for individuals, the health sector and health policies; • Population mobility: implications of migration on the health of individuals, disease patterns and for health policies and practices; • Emerging health threats: evidence for policies and responses to current and future health threats associated with infectious diseases, particularly pandemics, and non-communicable diseases; • Global and regional health policies: global health policy gaps, policy development, international coordination and implementation. Of particular interest across these thematic areas is robust results on the effects of policies and interventions (including null findings), economic implications of policies, innovations for public health, health threats. We encourage submissions that offer well-evidenced theories and provide diverse scientific perspectives to support the growing international public health policy opportunities. Contributions and readership from public health policy-makers, academics, practitioners and consumers will enable Frontiers in Public Health Policy to remain an essential resource for excellence in public health policy-making. Of particular interest across these thematic areas is robust results on the effects of policies and interventions (including null findings), economic implications of policies, innovations for public health, health threats. We encourage submissions that offer well-evidenced theories and provide diverse scientific perspectives to support the growing international public health policy opportunities. Contributions and readership from public health policy-makers, academics, practitioners and consumers will enable Frontiers in Public Health Policy to remain an essential resource for excellence in public health policy-making. Frontiers in Public Health is member of the Committee on Publication Ethics.

