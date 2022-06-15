Scope

The Radiation and Health section is dedicated to publishing research focused on understanding the impact of radiation on human health and developing effective policies to mitigate its risks.

Led by Prof. Dariusz Leszczynski from the University of Helsinki, the Radiation and Health section welcomes submissions in various domains of radiation research, which provide valuable insights for both the scientific community and policy-makers.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

animal radiation toxicology studies for estimating human health risks

effects of radiation exposures on human physiology using biomedical approaches

impact of radiation exposure on physiological and psychological aspects of human health through epidemiological studies

in vitro laboratory studies examining biophysical and biochemical mechanisms of radiation exposure effects on human tissues and cells

'omics' studies examining global effects of radiation on humans and animals using high-throughput methods

policies to mitigate radiation-related health risks

risk estimation of radiation exposures for individuals and populations

science-based approaches for risk communication about radiation exposure

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the various aspects of radiation exposure and its effects on human health, as well as the development and justification of health policies related to radiation.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the understanding of radiation's impact on human health, development of effective policies, risk estimation and communication, physiological and psychological effects, animal toxicology studies, and 'omics' research, in alignment with SDGs 3 (Good Health and Well-being), 9 (Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure), and 17 (Partnerships for the Goals).

The Radiation and Health section does not consider papers focused on simple bibliometric studies or those that are too clinically focused without relevance to public health. However, systematic reviews using publicly available data are still welcome, provided they adhere to the PRISMA guidelines and offer novel conclusions related to public health. Additionally, submissions centered on medical treatment or electrical engineering, which do not directly address the relationship between radiation exposure and health outcomes, are considered outside the scope of this section.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of radiation research to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.