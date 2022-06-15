Scope

The Substance Use Disorders and Behavioral Addictions section is dedicated to publishing research focused on understanding and addressing addiction-related public health challenges.

Led by Prof. Mark Gold from Washington University in St. Louis, the Substance Use Disorders and Behavioral Addictions section welcomes submissions in various domains of addiction medicine and psychiatry, which aim to improve prevention, early intervention, and treatment strategies.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

alcohol use disorders: epidemiology, trends, co-occurring illnesses, treatment, and prevention

behavioral addictions

cannabis use disorder: epidemiology, trends, co-occurring illnesses, treatment, and prevention

cocaine use disorders: epidemiology, trends, co-occurring illnesses, treatment, and prevention

drugs of abuse as treatments in psychiatry: ketamine, psilocybin, mescaline, LSD, nitrous oxide

gambling, gaming, and sexual compulsivity

methamphetamine use disorders: epidemiology, trends, co-occurring illnesses, treatment, and prevention

opioid use disorders: epidemiology, trends, co-occurring illnesses, treatment, and prevention

preaddiction: prevention, early intervention, and treatments

sugar, highly processed foods, and overeating

tobacco and nicotine use disorders: epidemiology, vaping and smoking trends, co-occurring illnesses, treatment, and prevention

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the various aspects of addiction medicine and psychiatry, focusing on prevention, early intervention, and treatment strategies.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance the SDG: SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being.

The section will not accept papers focused on simple bibliometric studies, general population research, public health initiatives, or age-related studies that do not specifically address the underlying mechanisms, treatment, or prevention of these disorders and addictions. Studies that are too clinically focused without relevance to public health will be considered unsuitable for this section.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of addiction medicine and psychiatry to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.