Scope

The Basic Science for Quantum Technologies section is dedicated to publishing research focused on exploring the fundamental aspects of quantum mechanics and their applications in quantum technologies.

Led by Prof. Augusto Smerzi from the Italian National Institute of Optics (INO-CNR), the Basic Science for Quantum Technologies section welcomes submissions in various domains of quantum science and technology, which aim to enhance the understanding of the underlying principles and their potential applications.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

certification methods for quantum technologies

classical and quantum causal inference

experimental investigation of fundamental concepts

foundations of quantum mechanics: the measurement problem, interpretations, and novel approaches

fundamental limits, statistical speeds, no-go theorems

multipartite entanglement in many-body systems (including applications in quantum phase transitions, quantum chaos, many-body localization)

non-locality, quantum contextuality, indefinite causal order

proof-of-principle demonstration of quantum devices

quantum in thermodynamics and biology

quantum paradoxes

understanding and control of decoherence

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the fundamental aspects of quantum mechanics and their potential applications in quantum technologies. The theoretical analysis and experimental realization of devices with high technological readiness levels (TRL 4-9) do not fall within the scope of this section.