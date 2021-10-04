Scope

The Quantum Computing and Simulation section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the advancement and application of quantum processors.

Led by Prof. Sougato Bose from University College London, the Quantum Computing and Simulation section welcomes submissions in various domains of quantum computing and simulation.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

applications of quantum computers

benchmarking of performance of quantum computers

highly controllable quantum systems (quantum simulators)

protecting qbits from noise

quantum error-correction and error mitigation

quantum registers

quantum simulators

simulations for complex many body physics

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance SDG 9: Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of quantum science to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.