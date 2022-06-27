Main content

Specialty chief editor kaspar althoefer Queen Mary University of London London , United Kingdom Specialty Chief Editor Biomedical Robotics

Scope Biomedical Robotics is devoted to publishing leading-edge research that investigates the science and technology of robotic and mechatronic systems and their applications in medicine and biology. The section aims to publish innovative solutions for healthcare and improvements to the overall quality of life as well as the analysis of biological applications including: · medical and surgical robotics, · rehabilitation robotics and assistive technologies, · surgical planning tools, · assistive medical imaging and diagnostic systems, · technology for assisted surgery and diagnosis, · biosensors, · prosthetic and orthotic devices, · haptics and wearable devices, · ethical and social issues impacting biomedical robotics, · biological systems modelling, · biologically-inspired robots and systems, · human-machine interaction in biomedical robotics. This section aims to foster a community that encompasses researchers, and engineers, medical practitioners and computer scientists developing robotic systems and computational tools with the intention of promoting and developing these exciting areas of biomedical technology. Frontiers in Robotics and AI is member of the Committee on Publication Ethics.

Facts Short name Front. Robot. AI

Abbreviation frobt

Electronic ISSN 2296-9144

Indexed in Scopus, Google Scholar, DOAJ, CrossRef, Digital Biography & Library Project (dblp), Ulrich's Periodicals Directory, Web of Science Emerging Sources Citation Index (ESCI) , CLOCKSS

Impact 4.6 CiteScore

Submission Biomedical Robotics welcomes submissions of the following article types: Brief Research Report, Clinical Trial, Correction, Data Report, Editorial, General Commentary, Hypothesis & Theory, Methods, Mini Review, Opinion, Original Research, Perspective, Policy and Practice Reviews, Review, Systematic Review, Technology and Code. All manuscripts must be submitted directly to the section Biomedical Robotics, where they are peer-reviewed by the Associate and Review Editors of the specialty section.

Open access statement Frontiers' philosophy is that all research is for the benefit of humankind. Research is the product of an investment by society and therefore its fruits should be returned to all people without borders or discrimination, serving society universally and in a transparent fashion. That is why Frontiers provides online free and open access to all of its research publications. For more information on open access click here. Open access funder and institutional mandates Frontiers is fully compliant with open access mandates, by publishing its articles under the Creative Commons Attribution licence (CC-BY). Funder mandates such as those by the Wellcome Trust (UK), National Institutes of Health (USA) and the Australian Research Council (Australia) are fully compatible with publishing in Frontiers. Authors retain copyright of their work and can deposit their publication in any repository. The work can be freely shared and adapted provided that appropriate credit is given and any changes specified.

Copyright statement Under the Frontiers Conditions for Website Use and the Frontiers General Conditions for Authors, authors of articles published in Frontiers journals retain copyright on their articles, except for any third-party images and other materials added by Frontiers, which are subject to copyright of their respective owners. Authors are therefore free to disseminate and re-publish their articles, subject to any requirements of third-party copyright owners and subject to the original publication being fully cited. Visitors may also download and forward articles subject to the citation requirements and subject to any fees Frontiers may charge for downloading licenses. The ability to copy, download, forward or otherwise distribute any materials is always subject to any copyright notices displayed. Copyright notices must be displayed prominently and may not be obliterated, deleted or hidden, totally or partially.