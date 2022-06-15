Scope

The Biomedical Robotics section is dedicated to publishing research focused on advancing robotic applications in medicine and healthcare.

Led by Dr. Elena De Momi from Polytechnic University of Milan (Italy) and Dr. Federica Ferraguti from the University of Modena and Reggio Emilia (Italy), the Biomedical Robotics section welcomes submissions in the various domains of biomedical robotics, which connect theoretical advancements with practical applications for human wellbeing.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

assistive robotics

bio-inspired design and modeling

continuum robots for endo-luminal applications

human-robot collaboration for healthcare applications

innovative materials and sensors for surgical and rehabilitation robots

micro- and reconfigurable robots

rehabilitation robotics

soft robots

surgical robotics

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the development, implementation, and impact of robotics technology in medicine and healthcare.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance biomedical robotics, assistive robotics, rehabilitation robotics, and surgical robotics in achieving SDG 3 (Good Health and Well-being) and SDG 9 (Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure).

The Biomedical Robotics section does not consider submissions focusing on pandemic response or global health that do not involve the application of robotics or related technologies in the biomedical field. Additionally, conventional therapy methods without the integration of robotics or related technologies are outside the scope of this section.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of biomedical robotics to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.