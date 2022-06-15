Scope

The Computational Intelligence in Robotics section is dedicated to publishing research focused on exploring the role of artificial and computational intelligence in robotics.

Led by Dr. Chenguang Yang from the University of the West of England, the Computational Intelligence in Robotics section welcomes submissions in various domains of computational intelligence, which connects interdisciplinary approaches to advance the field of robotics.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

bio-inspired cyber-physical security

complex adaptive systems

complex networks and distributed computation

computational robotics

embodied intelligence

evolutionary computation and evolutionary game theory in robotics

guided self-organization

information theory of cognitive systems

machine learning, pattern recognition, and data mining for robotics

morphological computation in modular robots

swarm intelligence, artificial life, and multi-agent systems

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the application of computational intelligence methodologies in robotic systems.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance SDG 9: Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of computational intelligence to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.