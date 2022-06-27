Main content

Specialty chief editor chenguang yang University of the West of England Bristol , United Kingdom Specialty Chief Editor Computational Intelligence in Robotics

Scope Computational Intelligence in Robotics is devoted to publishing leading-edge research that investigates the role of artificial and computational intelligence in the field of robotics. The section aims to publish highly innovative, original, salient papers describing novel nature-inspired computational methodologies and drawing on rigorous quantitative approaches across computer science, mathematics, physics and life sciences for the application in robotic systems. We encourage submissions on a wide range of research topics, relevant to the analysis and modelling of the intelligence phenomenon, including: · guided self-organization, · complex adaptive systems, · embodied intelligence, · swarm intelligence, artifical life and multi-agent systems, · evolutionary computation and evolutionary game theory in robotics, · information theory of cognitive systems, · complex networks and distributed computation, · computational robotics, · bio-inspired cyber-physical security, · morphological computation in modular robots, · machine learning, pattern recognition and data mining for robotics.



This section aims to foster a community that encompasses the cross-disciplinary nature of modern computational intelligence developing tools with the intention of promoting and developing this exciting field of robotics. Frontiers in Robotics and AI is member of the Committee on Publication Ethics.

Facts Short name Front. Robot. AI

Abbreviation frobt

Electronic ISSN 2296-9144

Indexed in Scopus, Google Scholar, DOAJ, CrossRef, Digital Biography & Library Project (dblp), Ulrich's Periodicals Directory, Web of Science Emerging Sources Citation Index (ESCI) , CLOCKSS

Impact 4.6 CiteScore

Submission Computational Intelligence in Robotics welcomes submissions of the following article types: Brief Research Report, Correction, Data Report, Editorial, General Commentary, Hypothesis & Theory, Methods, Mini Review, Opinion, Original Research, Perspective, Policy and Practice Reviews, Review, Systematic Review, Technology and Code. All manuscripts must be submitted directly to the section Computational Intelligence in Robotics, where they are peer-reviewed by the Associate and Review Editors of the specialty section.

