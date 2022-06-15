Scope

The Field Robotics section is dedicated to publishing research focused on resilient and field-verified autonomous robotics.

Led by Dr. Dongbing Gu from the University of Essex and Dr. Kostas Alexis from NTNU, the Field Robotics section welcomes submissions in the various domains of autonomous robotics, which address the challenges and needs of real-life applications.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

advanced manufacturing robotics

aerial robotics

agricultural robotics

aquaculture robotics

collision avoidance systems in the field

construction robotics

deep learning methods in the field

failure detection and recovery in the field

hospitality robotics

imitation learning in the field

industrial robotics

legged robots

manipulation and interaction in the field

marine robotics

mining robotics

nuclearized robotics

path and motion planning in the field

perception-action loop and field verification

reinforcement learning in the field

robotics for environmental monitoring

robotics in hazardous environments

science of resilient autonomy

service robotics

SLAM methods and technologies in the field

task planning in the field

tracked robots

wheeled robots

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the science and systems of autonomous robotic systems, with an emphasis on field verification and validation.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the field of autonomous robotics and SDG 9 (Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure), SDG 11 (Sustainable Cities and Communities), and SDG 12 (Responsible Consumption and Production).

The Field Robotics section does not consider submissions that focus solely on laboratory-verified concepts and studies without emphasizing the role of robotics in addressing challenges within real-life applications. Contributions displaying reproducibility, including open datasets and code, are highly encouraged. Submissions should primarily concentrate on the science and systems of autonomous robotic systems, with an emphasis on field verification and validation.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of autonomous robotics to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.