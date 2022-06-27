Main content

Scope The Field Robotics section of Frontiers in Robotics and AI publishes high-quality fundamental and applied research in the domain of resilient and field-verified autonomous robotics. Field robotics is the domain within which new progress in methods and systems is not only verified but also the activity within which new requirements, needs and challenges are identified. We seek to investigate the science of resilience that enables robotic systems to seamlessly operate in real-life conditions. The areas covered by this section include, but are not limited to: ● Advanced Manufacturing Robotics ● Aerial Robotics ● Agricultural Robotics ● Aquaculture Robotics ● Collision Avoidance Systems in the Field ● Construction Robotics ● Deep Learning Methods in the Field ● Failure Detection and Recovery in the Field ● Hospitality Robotics ● Imitation Learning in the Field ● Industrial Robotics ● Legged Robots ● Manipulation and Interaction in the Field ● Marine Robotics ● Mining Robotics ● Nuclearized Robotics ● Path and Motion Planning in the Field ● Perception-Action Loop and Field Verification ● Reinforcement Learning in the Field ● Robotics for Environmental Monitoring ● Robotics in Hazardous Environments ● Science of Resilient Autonomy ● Service Robotics ● SLAM Methods and Technologies in the Field ● Task Planning in the Field ● Tracked Robots ● Wheeled Robots Submissions are expected to contribute in the science and systems of autonomous robotic systems, while emphasizing on field verification and validation. Purely laboratory-verified concepts do not fall within the scope of this section and should be submitted to more specialized ones. Submissions that are accompanied with open datasets and code, and broadly contributions in research reproducibility are extremely welcome. Frontiers in Robotics and AI is member of the Committee on Publication Ethics.

Facts Short name Front. Robot. AI

Abbreviation frobt

Electronic ISSN 2296-9144

Indexed in Scopus, Google Scholar, DOAJ, CrossRef, Digital Biography & Library Project (dblp), Ulrich's Periodicals Directory, Web of Science Emerging Sources Citation Index (ESCI) , CLOCKSS

Impact 4.6 CiteScore

Submission Field Robotics welcomes submissions of the following article types: Brief Research Report, Correction, Data Report, Editorial, General Commentary, Hypothesis & Theory, Methods, Mini Review, Opinion, Original Research, Perspective, Policy and Practice Reviews, Review, Systematic Review, Technology and Code. All manuscripts must be submitted directly to the section Field Robotics, where they are peer-reviewed by the Associate and Review Editors of the specialty section.

Open access statement Frontiers' philosophy is that all research is for the benefit of humankind. Research is the product of an investment by society and therefore its fruits should be returned to all people without borders or discrimination, serving society universally and in a transparent fashion. That is why Frontiers provides online free and open access to all of its research publications. For more information on open access click here. Open access funder and institutional mandates Frontiers is fully compliant with open access mandates, by publishing its articles under the Creative Commons Attribution licence (CC-BY). Funder mandates such as those by the Wellcome Trust (UK), National Institutes of Health (USA) and the Australian Research Council (Australia) are fully compatible with publishing in Frontiers. Authors retain copyright of their work and can deposit their publication in any repository. The work can be freely shared and adapted provided that appropriate credit is given and any changes specified.

Copyright statement Under the Frontiers Conditions for Website Use and the Frontiers General Conditions for Authors, authors of articles published in Frontiers journals retain copyright on their articles, except for any third-party images and other materials added by Frontiers, which are subject to copyright of their respective owners. Authors are therefore free to disseminate and re-publish their articles, subject to any requirements of third-party copyright owners and subject to the original publication being fully cited. Visitors may also download and forward articles subject to the citation requirements and subject to any fees Frontiers may charge for downloading licenses. The ability to copy, download, forward or otherwise distribute any materials is always subject to any copyright notices displayed. Copyright notices must be displayed prominently and may not be obliterated, deleted or hidden, totally or partially.