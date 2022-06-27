Main content

Specialty chief editor sean follmer Stanford University Stanford , United States Specialty Chief Editor Haptics

Scope The objective of this Specialty section is to present research results that enhance the rendering of tactile in the context of Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality immersive experiences. We welcome research that expands upon tactile displays considering local geometric contact, surface hardness and roughness, texture, heat transfer, both active and passive haptics techniques and all the properties relevant for realistic haptic feedback patterns.



Other relevant areas of research include the study of psychological and neuroscientific aspects of haptic interaction with Virtual Environments, and the study of haptic interactions of people with real and virtual humans, and during the manipulation of virtual objects. Fundamentally, this Haptics Section of Frontiers in Virtual Reality should capture innovative dimensions of the human experience in multimodal digital environments, considering all somatosensory perception modalities, including affective touch.



Articles might thus address tactile hardware and contact modelling aspects, physical interaction with complex virtual entities, and discuss advancements in different application domains including mixed realities and extended realities requiring haptic perception.



Please Note: This section is Cross-Listed in both Frontiers in Virtual Reality and Frontiers in Robotics and AI. Authors should submit via the journal that they feel best encapsulates the focus of their study. Frontiers in Robotics and AI is member of the Committee on Publication Ethics.

Facts Short name Front. Robot. AI

Abbreviation frobt

Electronic ISSN 2296-9144

Indexed in Scopus, Google Scholar, DOAJ, CrossRef, Digital Biography & Library Project (dblp), Ulrich's Periodicals Directory, Web of Science Emerging Sources Citation Index (ESCI) , CLOCKSS

Impact 4.6 CiteScore

Submission Haptics welcomes submissions of the following article types: Brief Research Report, Correction, Data Report, Editorial, General Commentary, Hypothesis & Theory, Methods, Mini Review, Opinion, Original Research, Perspective, Policy and Practice Reviews, Review, Systematic Review, Technology and Code. All manuscripts must be submitted directly to the section Haptics, where they are peer-reviewed by the Associate and Review Editors of the specialty section.

Open access statement Frontiers' philosophy is that all research is for the benefit of humankind. Research is the product of an investment by society and therefore its fruits should be returned to all people without borders or discrimination, serving society universally and in a transparent fashion. That is why Frontiers provides online free and open access to all of its research publications. For more information on open access click here. Open access funder and institutional mandates Frontiers is fully compliant with open access mandates, by publishing its articles under the Creative Commons Attribution licence (CC-BY). Funder mandates such as those by the Wellcome Trust (UK), National Institutes of Health (USA) and the Australian Research Council (Australia) are fully compatible with publishing in Frontiers. Authors retain copyright of their work and can deposit their publication in any repository. The work can be freely shared and adapted provided that appropriate credit is given and any changes specified.

Copyright statement Under the Frontiers Conditions for Website Use and the Frontiers General Conditions for Authors, authors of articles published in Frontiers journals retain copyright on their articles, except for any third-party images and other materials added by Frontiers, which are subject to copyright of their respective owners. Authors are therefore free to disseminate and re-publish their articles, subject to any requirements of third-party copyright owners and subject to the original publication being fully cited. Visitors may also download and forward articles subject to the citation requirements and subject to any fees Frontiers may charge for downloading licenses. The ability to copy, download, forward or otherwise distribute any materials is always subject to any copyright notices displayed. Copyright notices must be displayed prominently and may not be obliterated, deleted or hidden, totally or partially.