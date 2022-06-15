Scope

The Haptics section is dedicated to publishing research focused on enhancing tactile experiences in Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality.

Led by Prof. Myung Hwan Yun from Seoul National University, the Haptics section welcomes submissions in various domains of haptic technology, which connect the fields of tactile displays, haptic feedback, and multimodal digital environments.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

active and passive haptics techniques

affective touch

heat transfer

haptic interaction with virtual environments

haptic interactions with real and virtual humans

local geometric contact

manipulation of virtual objects

psychological and neuroscientific aspects of haptic interaction

surface hardness and roughness

texture

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the development and application of haptic technology in virtual and augmented reality experiences.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance the SDG (write in maximum of two lines): SDG 9: Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure; SDG 4: Quality Education.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of haptic technology to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.