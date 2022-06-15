Scope

The Human-Robot Interaction section is dedicated to publishing research focused on advancing the understanding and development of effective human-robot interactions.

The Human-Robot Interaction section welcomes leading-edge research that investigates human activities and environments to inform the design of robots for human use; presents new algorithms, capabilities, systems, and architectures that enable effective human-robot interactions; and studies these interactions to better understand human experiences with, perceptions of, and responses to robots.

A wide range of robot systems are of interest to the section, including social, assistive, collaborative, mobile, wearable, and telepresence robots.

The section aims to publish innovative studies, including laboratory, naturalistic, and longitudinal studies, on the individual and societal outcomes of interactions between humans and robots.

We encourage submissions on design, theories, methods and mechanisms that enable robots to interact with people in effective, positive, and ethical ways, including:

algorithms, systems, architectures, and platforms for programming and prototyping robot systems

applications in mission-critical environments (e.g., space exploration, search and rescue)

applications in public settings (e.g., museums, transportation, and retail environments)

design spaces for applications such as social and physical assistance in domestic, work, and clinical settings (e.g., education, therapy, manufacturing)

development of models, frameworks, and theories of human-robot interaction

explorations of novel robot concepts and human-robot interaction paradigms

investigations of human activities, environments, and interactions with robots

rigorous, state-of-the-art empirical research methods, including qualitative, quantitative, and mixed-method approaches

studies, models, designs, and methods that aim to better understand and address issues regarding the ethics, morals, and norms of human interaction with robots

This section aims to foster the growth of the highly interdisciplinary HRI research community and encourages problem-driven work that integrates design, technical, and behavioral perspectives, while facilitating the translation of research into practice.

In particular, we encourage papers that contribute to SDG 3: Good Health and Well-Being, SDG 4: Quality Education, SDG 8: Decent Work and Economic Growth, and SDG 9: Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of human-robot interaction to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.