Scope Human-robot interaction (HRI) is devoted to publishing leading-edge research that investigates human activities and environments to inform the design of robots for human use. The section aims to publish innovative studies on the nature as well as the individual and societal outcomes of interactions between humans and robots. We encourage submissions on both design, theories, methods and mechanisms that enable robots to interact with people in effective, positive, and ethical ways, including: investigations of human activities, environments, and interactions with robots

rigorous, state-of-the-art empirical-research methods, including qualitative, quantitative, and mixed-method approaches,

explorations of novel robot concepts and human-robot interaction paradigms,

development of novel algorithms, systems, architectures, and platforms for programming and prototyping robot systems,

development of models, frameworks, and theories of human-robot interaction,

design spaces for applications such as social and physical assistance in domestic, work, and clinical settings (e.g., education, therapy, manufacturing)

applications in mission-critical environments (e.g., space exploration, search and rescue),

applications in public settings (e.g., museums, transportation, and retail environments), This section aims to foster the growth of the highly interdisciplinary HRI research community and encourages problem-driven work that integrates design, technical, and behavioural perspectives, while facilitating the translation of research into practice. Frontiers in Robotics and AI is member of the Committee on Publication Ethics.

Facts Short name Front. Robot. AI

Abbreviation frobt

Electronic ISSN 2296-9144

Indexed in Scopus, Google Scholar, DOAJ, CrossRef, Digital Biography & Library Project (dblp), Ulrich's Periodicals Directory, Web of Science Emerging Sources Citation Index (ESCI) , CLOCKSS

Impact 4.6 CiteScore

Submission Human-Robot Interaction welcomes submissions of the following article types: Brief Research Report, Correction, Data Report, Editorial, General Commentary, Hypothesis & Theory, Methods, Mini Review, Opinion, Original Research, Perspective, Policy and Practice Reviews, Review, Systematic Review, Technology and Code. All manuscripts must be submitted directly to the section Human-Robot Interaction, where they are peer-reviewed by the Associate and Review Editors of the specialty section.

Open access statement Frontiers' philosophy is that all research is for the benefit of humankind. Research is the product of an investment by society and therefore its fruits should be returned to all people without borders or discrimination, serving society universally and in a transparent fashion. That is why Frontiers provides online free and open access to all of its research publications. For more information on open access click here. Open access funder and institutional mandates Frontiers is fully compliant with open access mandates, by publishing its articles under the Creative Commons Attribution licence (CC-BY). Funder mandates such as those by the Wellcome Trust (UK), National Institutes of Health (USA) and the Australian Research Council (Australia) are fully compatible with publishing in Frontiers. Authors retain copyright of their work and can deposit their publication in any repository. The work can be freely shared and adapted provided that appropriate credit is given and any changes specified.

Copyright statement Under the Frontiers Conditions for Website Use and the Frontiers General Conditions for Authors, authors of articles published in Frontiers journals retain copyright on their articles, except for any third-party images and other materials added by Frontiers, which are subject to copyright of their respective owners. Authors are therefore free to disseminate and re-publish their articles, subject to any requirements of third-party copyright owners and subject to the original publication being fully cited. Visitors may also download and forward articles subject to the citation requirements and subject to any fees Frontiers may charge for downloading licenses. The ability to copy, download, forward or otherwise distribute any materials is always subject to any copyright notices displayed. Copyright notices must be displayed prominently and may not be obliterated, deleted or hidden, totally or partially.