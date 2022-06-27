alessandra sciutti
Italian Institute of Technology (IIT)
Genova, Italy
Specialty Chief Editor
Human-Robot Interaction
University of the District of Columbia
Washington, D.C., United States
Associate Editor
Human-Robot Interaction
University of the West of England
Bristol, United Kingdom
Associate Editor
Human-Robot Interaction
Uppsala University
Uppsala, Sweden
Associate Editor
Human-Robot Interaction
Research Unit of Advanced Robotics and Human-centred Technologies, Campus Bio-Medico University
Rome, Italy
Associate Editor
Human-Robot Interaction
Centre for Research and Technology Hellas (CERTH)
Thessaloniki, Greece
Associate Editor
Human-Robot Interaction
Sant'Anna School of Advanced Studies
Pisa, Italy
Associate Editor
Human-Robot Interaction
University of Lincoln
Lincoln, United Kingdom
Associate Editor
Human-Robot Interaction
Pal Robotics S.L.
Barcelona, Spain
Associate Editor
Human-Robot Interaction
Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering, Oakland University
Rochester, United States
Associate Editor
Human-Robot Interaction
The University of Tokyo
Bunkyo, Japan
Associate Editor
Human-Robot Interaction
Chalmers University of Technology
Göteborg, Sweden
Associate Editor
Human-Robot Interaction
Eindhoven University of Technology
Eindhoven, Netherlands
Associate Editor
Human-Robot Interaction
Hokkaido University
Sapporo, Japan
Associate Editor
Human-Robot Interaction
Royal Institute of Technology
Stockholm, Sweden
Associate Editor
Human-Robot Interaction