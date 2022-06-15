Scope

The Humanoid Robotics section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the development and application of human-like machines with advanced cognitive and physical capabilities.

Led by Dr. Katsu Yamane from Path Robotics, Inc. and Dr. Lorenzo Natale from the Italian Institute of Technology (IIT), the Humanoid Robotics section welcomes submissions in the various domains of humanoid robotics, which aim to enhance automation and understanding of human body and brain functions in diverse contexts.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

applications of humanoid technologies, such as assisting the elderly or in search and rescue missions

cognitive architectures and cognitive robotics

generative AI for control of humanoid robots

human physiology and motor control

integration of sensing modalities, such as vision, touch, hearing, inertial, and proprioception

learning by imitation

mechanisms and intelligence of manipulation, locomotion, and grasping

methods for the codesign of humanoid bodies and components

online learning and adaptation

robot avatars

sensorimotor learning

system integration in humanoid robots

translation of human motion and body dynamics into robot behavior design

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the development, implementation, and application of humanoid robotics technologies and methodologies.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the development of SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being and SDG 9: Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure.

The Humanoid Robotics section does not consider submissions focusing on consciousness studies or social psychology, unless they directly pertain to the design, development, or application of humanoid robots. Research that lacks a strong connection to robotic systems or their interaction with humans is outside the scope of this section.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of humanoid robotics to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.