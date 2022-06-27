Main content

Scope Multi-Robot Systems is devoted to publishing leading-edge research that investigates systems that can exhibit complex, intriguing, and useful group behaviors that are not inherent in their constituent components. Some of these behaviors can emerge as a result of basic local interactions between the members of the collective, while others can be designed in a top-down fashion. Regardless of how group behavior is instigated, inter-robot coordination and collaboration enables a wide range of exciting new application opportunities for robotic systems, from sensor networks for environmental monitoring, security and defense, to satellite communications, to search and rescue, and much more. The goal of this section is to offer a rigorous scientific discussion forum, aiming at answering open scientific questions related to the development and utilization of multi-robot systems. We encourage submissions on design, analysis, and implementation of robotic group behaviors, including: · control and coordination of multi-robot systems, · collective and distributed learning, · networked decision-making, · sensor network deployment and communication, · distributed estimation, · robotic swarms, · cooperative planning, · sensor network coverage, · cooperative mapping. Frontiers in Robotics and AI is member of the Committee on Publication Ethics.

