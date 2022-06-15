Scope

The Multi-Robot Systems section is dedicated to publishing research focused on exploring the complexities and potential applications of coordinated robotic systems.

Led by Dr. Herbert Tanner from the University of Delaware, the Multi-Robot Systems section welcomes submissions in the various domains of multi-robot systems, which address the challenges and opportunities arising from the development and utilization of these systems.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

collective and distributed learning

control and coordination of multi-robot systems

cooperative mapping

cooperative planning

distributed estimation

networked decision-making

robotic swarms

sensor network coverage

sensor network deployment and communication

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the design, analysis, and implementation of robotic group behaviors, enabling a wide range of exciting new application opportunities for robotic systems.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance SDG 9 (Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure) and 11 (Sustainable Cities and Communities).

The Multi-Robot Systems section does not consider submissions that are unrelated to the design, development, and application of multi-robot systems. Exclusions include studies focusing solely on single-robot systems or non-robotic multi-agent systems, if the manuscript has no focus on a potential applications in multi-robot systems.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of multi-robot systems to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.