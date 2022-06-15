Scope

The Nano- and Microrobotics section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the science and technology of robotics and AI applied in robots at the micro and nanoscale.

Led by Dr. Xinyu Liu from the University of Toronto, the Nano- and Microrobotics section welcomes submissions in the various domains of robotics and automation, which connect the design, fabrication, and control of micro and nanoscale robots with their applications in biology, medicine, and industry.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

actuation and sensing mechanisms of nano and micro robots

biohybrid nano and micro robots

chemically powered nano and micro motors

control systems for nano and micro robots

designs and fabrication of nano and micro robots

field-driven nano and micro robots

functional materials for nano and micro robots

microdevices for robotic nano and micro manipulation

new applications of nano and micro robots

robotic manipulation and characterization of nanomaterials

robotic micro and nano-assembly

robotic micromanipulation of biological cells and small organisms

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the design, fabrication, control, and application of nano and micro robots in various fields.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions in relation to SDG 3 (Good Health and Well-being), SDG 9 (Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure), and SDG 12 (Responsible Consumption and Production).

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of robotics and automation to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.