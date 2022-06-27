Main content

Scope This section in Nano- and Microrobotics for Frontiers in Robotics and AI will be devoted to publishing cutting-edge research that investigates the science and technology of robotics and automation at the micro and nanoscale. This field covers two directions, one on the design, fabrication, and control of micro and nanoscale robots, and the other on the robotic manipulation of micrometer- and nanometer-sized objects. These Nano- and Microrobotic technologies and systems have found important applications in disciplines such as biology, medicine, and industry. Areas of interest include, but not limited to: • Designs and fabrication of nano and micro robots • Actuation and sensing mechanisms of nano and micro robots • Functional materials for nano and micro robots • Control systems for nano and micro robots • Field-driven nano and micro robots • Chemically powered nano and micro motors • Biohybrid nano and micro robots • Robotic micromanipulation of biological cells and small organisms • Robotic manipulation and characterization of nanomaterials • Robotic micro and nano-assembly • Microdevices for robotic nano and micro manipulation • New applications of nano and micro robots This section aims to provide a scientific forum for interdisciplinary research activities in the field, and to promote the scientific advances and practical applications of Nano- and Microrobotics for real-world impact. Frontiers in Robotics and AI is member of the Committee on Publication Ethics.

