Scope

The Robot Learning and Evolution section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the development and enhancement of embodied intelligence in robotic systems.

Led by Dr. A.E. Eiben from VU Amsterdam and Dr. Tetsuya Ogata from Waseda University, the Robot Learning and Evolution section welcomes submissions in various domains of robotics and artificial intelligence, which aim to advance the understanding and practical implementation of learning and evolutionary methods in robot systems.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

cognitive developmental robotics

combinations of evolution and learning

development and evolution of human-robot interaction

genetic representations of robot morphologies and controllers

human assisted interactive evolution

imitation learning

joint evolution of morphologies and controllers

learning models

learning of symbolic planning

predictive learning

reinforcement learning

reproduction and selection mechanisms

task learning

various notions of fitness, e.g., based on task performance, novelty, and morphological traits

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the development, application, and improvement of learning and evolutionary methods in robotic systems.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance SDG 9: Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure.

Submissions relating to machine learning for robotics are not in scope for this section and should be submitted to our section Computational Intelligence in Robotics.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of robotics and artificial intelligence to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.