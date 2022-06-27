Main content

Scope The Robot Learning and Evolution section of Frontiers in Robotics and AI is concerned with the ‘embodied intelligence’ acquired or improved through various forms of adaptation. Learning and evolution can be applied to all facets of simulated or real robots: their brain, body, and sensory apparatus.. Interactions with social and physical environments are crucial enablers of learning and evolution. A key question then, is how can methods to learn and evolve cognitive capabilities be practically implemented in robot systems? This section aims to understand both computational and human learning mechanisms and apply these findings to improve future intelligent technology, including robots that will be in close interaction with humans. It also addresses both fundamental questions on how evolution can produce intelligence, and possible ways in which evolutionary methods can be used to make robots more intelligent. The notion of intelligence is broadly defined here, not only from a cognitive perspective (controller), but also from a morphological one, relating to the robot body and sensory apparatus. Areas of interest include, but are not limited to: ● learning models; ● task learning; ● learning of symbolic planning; ● cognitive developmental robotics; ● imitation learning; ● reinforcement learning; ● predictive learning; ● development and evolution of human-robot interaction; ● genetic representations of robot morphologies and controllers; ● reproduction and selection mechanisms; ● various notions of fitness, e.g., based on task performance, novelty, and morphological traits; ● joint evolution of morphologies and controllers; ● combinations of evolution and learning; ● evolution of real-world robot systems; ● human assisted interactive evolution; Studies submitted to this section on both robot learning and evolution should include benchmarking. Submissions relating to machine learning for robotics are not in scope for this section and should be submitted to our section Computational Intelligence in Robotics. Frontiers in Robotics and AI is member of the Committee on Publication Ethics.

Facts Short name Front. Robot. AI

Abbreviation frobt

Electronic ISSN 2296-9144

Indexed in Scopus, Google Scholar, DOAJ, CrossRef, Digital Biography & Library Project (dblp), Ulrich's Periodicals Directory, Web of Science Emerging Sources Citation Index (ESCI) , CLOCKSS

Impact 4.6 CiteScore

