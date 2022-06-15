Scope

The Robot Vision and Artificial Perception section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the development and application of advanced robot vision and artificial perception systems.

Led by Dr. Jorge Dias from Khalifa University, the Robot Vision and Artificial Perception section welcomes submissions in the various domains of robot vision and artificial perception, which connect the low-level processes of computer vision to the high-level cognitive processes of recognition and interpretation of scenes based on different sensorial aspects.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

biologically inspired artificial perception

computer efficiency for AI and robot perception computing

embedded vision and embedded perception systems

neuromorphic computing for artificial perception and cognition

neuromorphic hardware for AI and intelligent systems

real-time artificial perception systems

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the development, implementation, and application of robot vision and artificial perception systems in various contexts, such as bio-inspired robotics, smart environments, human-machine interaction, social robotics, and novel industrial applications related to Industry 4.0, Internet of Things, and cyber-physical systems.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance SDG 9: Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of robot vision and artificial perception to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.