Scope

The Robotic Control Systems section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the design and implementation of advanced control systems in robotics.

Led by Dr. Kostas Kyriakopoulos from the National Technical University of Athens, the Robotic Control Systems section welcomes submissions in various domains of robotic motion control and planning, which connect interdisciplinary fields for the development of advanced robotic technologies.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

algorithms for robotic motion control and motion & task planning

applications of robotic control systems

cooperation of multi-robot systems

innovative robotic multi-joint mechanisms

moving agents: ground/underground, marine (surface and underwater), and aerial

sensor-based decision making for motion control and planning

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the design, implementation, and application of control systems in robotics.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance SDG 9: Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of robotic motion control and planning to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.