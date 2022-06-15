Scope

The Soft Robotics section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the innovative use of soft materials and deformable structures in robotics.

Led by Prof. Panagiotis Polygerinos from the West Attica University in Greece, the Soft Robotics section welcomes submissions in various domains of soft robotics, which connect interdisciplinary approaches to create adaptive structures for integration within society and nature.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

bio-inspired soft robots

learning-based control paradigms

morphological computation and embodied intelligence

physical human-robot interaction

soft actuators and sensors

soft robots with highly dexterous capabilities in manipulation and locomotion

soft robots with unconventional abilities (e.g., morphing, growing, self-healing)

soft, elastic, and deformable materials for robotics

stretchable electronics

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the development and application of soft robotic technologies and their potential impact on various fields.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance SDG 9: Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure and SDG 12: Responsible Consumption and Productions.

The Soft Robotics section does not consider submissions that lack a clear focus on soft robotic materials, mechanisms, or applications. Studies primarily centered on traditional rigid robotics or unrelated engineering disciplines are outside the scope of this section.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of soft robotics to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.