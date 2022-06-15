Scope

The ELSI in Science and Genetics section is dedicated to publishing research focused on exploring the ethical, legal, and social implications of advances in biological sciences.

Led by Dr. Dov Greenbaum from Yale University, the ELSI in Science and Genetics section welcomes submissions in various domains of ethical, legal, and social implications, which address the challenges and opportunities arising from the intersection of science, technology, and society.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include, but are not limited to:

aging and longevity research

agtech, Foodtech, Bluetech

artificial intelligence and machine learning in healthcare

bioethics

bioinformatics and data science

genetics and genomics and gene editing

government regulation

human enhancement and transhumanism

impact of ELSI, ELSA, or RRI on any area of science and technology

intellectual property

neuroethics

personalized medicine

pharmacology health and clinical issues

privacy

public health policy

reproductive technologies

synthetic biology

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the ethical, legal, and social implications of scientific advancements and their impact on society.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance the SDGs: SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being, SDG 9: Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure, SDG 16: Peace, Justice, and Strong Institutions, and SDG 17: Partnerships for the Goals.

The ELSI in Science and Genetics section does not consider submissions focused solely on the technical aspects of cancer research, gene expression, molecular biology, or immunology, as these topics fall outside the ethical, legal, and social implications of genetics and related sciences.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of ethical to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.