Scope

This section welcomes scholarly articles which engage with debates around gender, sex and sexuality, both theoretically and using empirical studies which intellectually and politically engage with the big issues or provide evidence and understanding of social, cultural, political and economic change. The relationships between the three concepts are strongly contested, not least because this is a field which embraces intellectual discussion and political campaigns and activism. Gender, sex and sexuality have increasingly become the focus of research across a wide range of disciplines as well as multi-disciplinary and interdisciplinary projects. Gender, sex and sexuality studies build upon the interdisciplinary and transdisciplinary work of women's and gender studies, which combines scholarly theoretical developments of explanatory frameworks linked to the dynamic of political activism.

We welcome contributions from a wide range of disciplines across science, technology, the arts and humanities and the social sciences which progress debates about the relevance of sex, gender and sexuality to contemporary social worlds and scientific inquiry. Gender, sex and sexuality offer fields of inquiry which have the capacity to generate ideas with wider applications in a range of fields, both within the academy and in the wider terrain of policy-making and practice, as these are areas of experience which permeate social, cultural and economic systems and infrastructures in addition to having enormous impact upon the routines of everyday life and personal relationships.

This is a field which creates as well as addresses questions about how sex and gender are defined in fast changing social worlds where boundaries are becoming blurred. Gender, sex and sexuality are both interconnected and distinctive fields of inquiry, and we welcome articles based upon original research in these exciting and fast moving areas of study, which have inspired new ways of thinking and innovative methodologies through which to explore diversity and transformation as well as the endurance of social inequalities in the contemporary globalised world.