Scope

The Gender, Sex and Sexualities section is dedicated to publishing research focused on exploring the complex relationships between gender, sex, and sexualities, both theoretically and using empirical studies which intellectually and politically engage with the big issues in order to provide evidence and understanding of social, cultural, political and economic change.

Led by Professor Kath Woodward from The Open University (United Kingdom), the Gender, Sex and Sexualities section welcomes submissions in the various domains of gender, sex, and sexuality studies, which connect theoretical frameworks with empirical research and political activism and involve conversations between disciplines as well as crossing disciplinary boundaries and presenting multidisciplinary critiques.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

cultural, social, political and economic impacts of gender, sex, and sexualities

debates around the definitions and boundaries of, and relationships and interconnections between, sex and gender, biology and culture, the personal and the social

interdisciplinary and multidisciplinary approaches to gender, sex, and sexuality studies

intersections of gender, sex, and sexuality with other social forces and axes of power, including class, race, ethnicity, generation, disability and location

methodologies for studying diversity and transformation in gender, sex, and sexualities

political campaigns and activism related to gender, sex, and sexualities and the relationship between activism and sociocultural change over time and in different places and contexts

relationships between gender, sex, and sexualities in contemporary globalized contexts

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge of the interplay, distinctions and interrelationships between gender, sex, and sexualities in a wide range of social, cultural, and political contexts and to speak to the concerns of a range of disciplines.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance the understanding of gender, sex, and sexualities in the context of understanding and changing global gender-based inequalities, for example as expressed in the United Nations’ Sustainable Goals SDGs 5 (Gender Equality) and 10 (Reduced Inequalities).

The Gender, Sex and Sexualities section invites submissions which focus on medical dimensions of sex/gender and sexualities provided they include explorations of gender, sex, or sexualities from a social, cultural, or psychological or psychosocial perspective and draw upon critical thinking from different disciplines. Additionally, successful submissions are likely to demonstrate strong critical theoretical grounding in these areas and contribute to the understanding and advancement of gender equality and reduced inequalities.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge social scientific knowledge and impactful discussion and analysis in the field of gender to researchers, educators, employers, health and care providers and policymakers, and the public worldwide. Gender studies have long been seen as interdisciplinary and transdisciplinary. We would like to emphasise the possibilities of multidisciplinary conversations between different disciplines, each with their own theoretical and methodological tradition, which can contribute to a richer understanding of the relevance of gender, sex and sexualities and generate new areas of research and knowledge and new questions and ways of thinking.