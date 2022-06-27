panagiota (naya) kalfeli
Department of Communication and Digital Media, School of Social Sciences and Humanities, University of Western Macedonia
Kastoria, Greece
Community Reviewer
Media Governance and the Public Sphere
Department of Communication and Digital Media, School of Social Sciences and Humanities, University of Western Macedonia
Kastoria, Greece
Community Reviewer
Media Governance and the Public Sphere
Bangor University
Bangor, United Kingdom
Community Reviewer
Media Governance and the Public Sphere
MediaSmarts, Canada
Amherstburg, Canada
Community Reviewer
Media Governance and the Public Sphere
University of Macerata
Macerata, Italy
Community Reviewer
Media Governance and the Public Sphere
Big Bend Community College
Moses Lake, United States
Community Reviewer
Media Governance and the Public Sphere
University of East London
London, United Kingdom
Community Reviewer
Media Governance and the Public Sphere
Université de Sherbrooke
Sherbrooke, Canada
Community Reviewer
Media Governance and the Public Sphere
Complutense University of Madrid
Madrid, Spain
Community Reviewer
Media Governance and the Public Sphere
Panteion University
Athens, Greece
Community Reviewer
Media Governance and the Public Sphere
National School of Political Studies and Public Administration
Bucharest, Romania
Community Reviewer
Media Governance and the Public Sphere
Heriot-Watt University
Edinburgh, United Kingdom
Community Reviewer
Media Governance and the Public Sphere
Beijing Normal University
Beijing, China
Community Reviewer
Media Governance and the Public Sphere
National School of Political Studies and Public Administration
Bucharest, Romania
Community Reviewer
Media Governance and the Public Sphere
Eastern Mediterranean University
Famagusta, Türkiye
Community Reviewer
Media Governance and the Public Sphere
University for Continuing Education Krems
Krems an der Donau, Austria
Community Reviewer
Media Governance and the Public Sphere
Nile University, Digital Media and Communication, School of Digital Humanities
Cairo, Egypt
Community Reviewer
Media Governance and the Public Sphere