Scope

The Migration and Society section, a section of Frontiers in Sociology, is dedicated to publishing research focused on the various aspects of international migration and its connections to individuals and societies in origin, transit, and destination locations.

Led by Dr. Guillermina Jasso from New York University, the Migration and Society section welcomes submissions in the vast and diverse domains of migration studies, exploring the relationships between migration processes, human development, and societal impacts.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

assimilation

barriers to exit and entry

familial, occupational, and social contacts between natives and newcomers

family dynamics

health

identity

impacts on societies

language

migrant generations

religion

remittances

schooling

selection processes

shedding the habits of clandestine existence

shedding the habits of elitism

social relations and hierarchies

Weberian life chances

work and employment

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth information about the research question(s) and the research plan, enabling assessment of the results and the knowledge gained about various dimensions of migration and its effects on societies, individuals, and communities.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the understanding of international migration, societal impacts, and individual experiences in relation to SDGs 3 (Good Health and Well-being), 4 (Quality Education), 8 (Decent Work and Economic Growth), 10 (Reduced Inequalities), and 16 (Peace, Justice and Strong Institutions).

The Migration and Society section does not consider submissions that primarily focus on economics, finance, education, or public health without a fundamental basis in migration and its societal implications. However, studies that address the experiences, challenges, or policies related to migration in the context of these fields, and advance sociological and multidisciplinary understanding of international migration, societal impacts, and human development will be considered within the scope of this section. Also within the scope of this section are studies of international migration in historical eras.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of Migration and Society to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.