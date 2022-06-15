Scope

The Race and Ethnicity section is dedicated to publishing research focused on exploring the complexities of race, ethnicity, and religion in contemporary society.

Led by Prof. Sin Yi Cheung from Cardiff University, the Race and Ethnicity section welcomes submissions in the various domains of social sciences, which address the intersections between race, ethnicity, and religion, and their impact on social, political, intercultural and economic boundaries.

While sociologically-centred, we publish original empirical contributions and analyses of the highest quality on all aspects of race, ethnicity and religion research from cognate disciplines:

cultural studies

education

geography

health

labor economics

political science

social policy

social psychology

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the interplay of race, ethnicity, and religion, and their influence on social structures and life chances. We welcome interdisciplinary work that seeks connections between different sub-fields, regardless of their theoretical and methodological orientations, and research that seeks to build on existing theoretical or methodological advance and informs policy debates in tackling racial and ethnic inequalities.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the understanding of race, ethnicity, and religion in contemporary society and SDGs 4 (Quality Education), 10 (Reduced Inequalities), and 16 (Peace, Justice and Strong Institutions).

The Race and Ethnicity section does not consider submissions that primarily focus on historical or cultural studies without a fundamental basis in contemporary race and ethnicity issues. However, research that incorporates cultural studies within the context of contemporary race, ethnicity, and religion issues is welcome. Additionally, submissions that lack a strong sociological, political, or psychological component related to race and ethnicity are outside the scope of this section.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of social sciences to researchers, industry, policymakers, third-sector organisations and the public worldwide.