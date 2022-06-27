Main content

Specialty chief editor sin yi cheung Cardiff University Cardiff , United Kingdom Specialty Chief Editor Race and Ethnicity

Scope This section capitalizes on our collective potential in pushing the boundary of research and scholarship in Race and Ethnicity. Despite the ever-growing diversity of our global cities and interconnectedness between nation states, ethnic, racial and religious identities continue to be powerful forces in demarcating social, political and economic boundaries and in structuring life chances for many. Racial and ethnic conflicts, discrimination and islamophobia are still stark reality for minority groups in western countries. While sociologically-centred, we publish original empirical contributions and analyses of the highest quality on all aspects of race, ethnicity and religion research from cognate disciplines: political science, social policy, health, education, labour economics, geography, social psychology, cultural studies, architecture and planning. We welcome interdisciplinary work that seeks connections between different sub-fields, regardless of their theoretical and methodological orientations. Research that seeks to build on existing theoretical or methodological advance and informs policy debates in tackling racial and ethnic inequalities are particularly welcome. Frontiers in Sociology is member of the Committee on Publication Ethics.

