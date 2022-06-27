Main content

Specialty chief editor stina bergman blix Uppsala University Uppsala , Sweden Specialty Chief Editor Sociology of Emotion

Scope Interest in the sociology of emotions has expanded in the last decade with empirical and theoretical exploration flourishing in a wide range of sociological fields. The Sociology of Emotion section of Frontiers in Sociology aims to be an integrating and progressing force for this scholarship, publishing high-quality contributions that advance our understanding of emotions in social life. We welcome contributions that examine the relevance of emotions in contemporary or historical social worlds, from everyday micro-interactions to long ranging macro-structures. The inherent function of emotions for social life puts few limits on the empirical fields relevant for exploring emotions in private or public life; organizations or institutions; politics or economics; care and health or violence and conflict; in digital or analog settings. Emotion theory is by tradition and necessity interdisciplinary and our aim is to further the research frontier in sociological emotion theory, broadly defined, as well as explorations into and collaborations with adjacent disciplines such as gender studies, history, human geography, philosophy, political science, and social anthropology. Psychological and neurological emotion theory are also common vantage points, but contributions need to engage with emotions from a social perspective to fit this outlet. The theoretical interest in the social role of emotions has for long time elaborated on definitional questions of emotion, empathy and the norms that govern their experience and expression in society. The growing empirical interest in this field also requires advancement in our understanding, not only of what emotions are, but also what they do. To further our understanding of their explanatory power, we need to analyze their links to (in)action and integration and reproduction in institutional settings at the micro, meso and macro levels. Frontiers in Sociology is member of the Committee on Publication Ethics.

Facts Short name Front. Sociol.

Abbreviation fsoc

Electronic ISSN 2297-7775

Indexed in PubMed Central (PMC), Scopus, Google Scholar, DOAJ, CrossRef, Web of Science Emerging Sources Citation Index (ESCI) , CLOCKSS, ERIH PLUS

PMCID All published articles receive a PMCID

Impact 1.7 CiteScore

Submission Sociology of Emotion welcomes submissions of the following article types: Brief Research Report, Community Case Study, Conceptual Analysis, Correction, Editorial, General Commentary, Hypothesis & Theory, Methods, Mini Review, Opinion, Original Research, Perspective, Policy Brief, Policy and Practice Reviews, Review, Systematic Review. All manuscripts must be submitted directly to the section Sociology of Emotion, where they are peer-reviewed by the Associate and Review Editors of the specialty section.

Open access statement Frontiers' philosophy is that all research is for the benefit of humankind. Research is the product of an investment by society and therefore its fruits should be returned to all people without borders or discrimination, serving society universally and in a transparent fashion. That is why Frontiers provides online free and open access to all of its research publications. For more information on open access click here. Open access funder and institutional mandates Frontiers is fully compliant with open access mandates, by publishing its articles under the Creative Commons Attribution licence (CC-BY). Funder mandates such as those by the Wellcome Trust (UK), National Institutes of Health (USA) and the Australian Research Council (Australia) are fully compatible with publishing in Frontiers. Authors retain copyright of their work and can deposit their publication in any repository. The work can be freely shared and adapted provided that appropriate credit is given and any changes specified.

Copyright statement Under the Frontiers Conditions for Website Use and the Frontiers General Conditions for Authors, authors of articles published in Frontiers journals retain copyright on their articles, except for any third-party images and other materials added by Frontiers, which are subject to copyright of their respective owners. Authors are therefore free to disseminate and re-publish their articles, subject to any requirements of third-party copyright owners and subject to the original publication being fully cited. Visitors may also download and forward articles subject to the citation requirements and subject to any fees Frontiers may charge for downloading licenses. The ability to copy, download, forward or otherwise distribute any materials is always subject to any copyright notices displayed. Copyright notices must be displayed prominently and may not be obliterated, deleted or hidden, totally or partially.