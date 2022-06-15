Scope

The Sociology of Emotion section is dedicated to publishing research focused on advancing the understanding of emotions in social life.

The Sociology of Emotion section welcomes submissions in the various domains of the sociology of emotion, which aim to enhance the connection between empirical and theoretical explorations in this field.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include (but are not limited to):

emotions in care and health

emotions in digital or analog settings

emotions in organizations or institutions

emotions in politics or economics

emotions in private or public life

emotions in violence and conflict

interdisciplinary research in sociological emotion theory

methodological developments for studying emotions in social life

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the role of emotions in social life, their explanatory power, and their links to action and integration in institutional settings at the micro, meso, or macro levels.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance the SDG: SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being, SDG 4: Quality Education, SDG 5: Gender Equality, SDG 10: Reduced Inequalities, and SDG 16: Peace, Justice and Strong Institutions.

The Sociology of Emotion does not consider submissions that primarily center on individual psychological processes or clinical interventions, as the section specifically focuses on the social aspects of emotions. Research without sufficient empirical grounding or sociological context is also not suitable for this section. However, interdisciplinary research in sociological emotion theory and collaborations with adjacent disciplines such as gender studies, history, human geography, philosophy, political science, and social anthropology are welcome, as long as they engage with sociological theories and perspectives and contribute to the understanding of emotions in social life.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of sociology of emotion to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide. Collaborations with adjacent disciplines such as gender studies, history, human geography, philosophy, political science, and social anthropology are encouraged.