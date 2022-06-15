Scope

The Sociology of Families section is dedicated to publishing research focused on exploring the dynamics of change in family life and its interdependencies with societies.

Led by Dr. Manuela Naldini from the University of Turin, the Sociology of Families section welcomes submissions in the various domains of family sociology, which aim to enhance understanding of the complexity of family configurations, transitions, and their compatibility with social contexts and policy matters.

This section emphasizes diverse research perspectives, including cross-cultural and non-Western contexts, as well as comparative analysis and integration of cross-national family research.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

childcare arrangements and services

couple formation and dissolution

domestic violence

elderly care and kinship relationships

fathering and mothering practices

family policies and interventions

infertility and reproductive technologies

intergenerational relationships

post-separation parenting and blended families

same-sex and LGBT parenting

transition to parenthood

transnational families

work-life balance and conflicts

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the challenges of developing relationships and families in the twenty-first century, and examine how family changes in society intersect with gender, race, migration, health, policy within a sociological framework.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the understanding of family dynamics, childcare, elderly care, domestic violence, family policies, reproductive technologies, intergenerational relationships, transnational families, and work-life balance in relation to SDGs 3 (Good Health and Well-being), 4 (Quality Education), 5 (Gender Equality), 10 (Reduced Inequalities), and 16 (Peace, Justice and Strong Institutions).

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of family sociology to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.