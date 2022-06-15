Scope

Cities are where most of the world’s people make their home. They are centres of economic and social development, for social interactions, change and innovation.

The Urban Sociology section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the social dynamics, structures, and implications of urbanization and urban life.

Led by Associate Professor Sonia Roitman, from The University of Queensland in Australia, the section welcomes submissions from the various domains of urban sociology, which connect the study of urban life with broader spatial, social, economic, political and environmental issues.

This section emphasizes diverse research perspectives, particularly those that explore the social production of space, community practices, and environmental challenges in urban settings. It seeks articles with a strong conceptual discussion to analyze urban dynamics based on strong research evidence. Articles in this section are expected to be informed by up-to-date literature and recently generated data, with a critical approach that reaches beyond description. Articles can use qualitative, quantitative or mixed method research approaches.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

community interactions within urban settings

global urban trends

historical and current processes in urban development

interactions of urban lifestyles

segregation and gentrification

urban environmental governance

housing policies

urban environmental governance

use and governance of public and private spaces

urban inequality

urban politics and public policy

urban resilience to environmental change

smart cities, big data and Artificial Intelligence in urban governance and practice

the Sustainable Development Goals, in particular SDG11 (urban/cities), SDG10 (inequalities), SDG1 (poverty), SDG5 (gender), SDG6 (water and sanitation), and SDG13 (climate action).

Articles submitted to this section are expected to include the following sections: Introduction; Literature review/Conceptual discussion; Methodology (if applicable); Analysis, including discussion; Conclusion.

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the multifaceted nature of urban life. This section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in urban sociology to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.