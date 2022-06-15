Scope

The Self-Assembly and Self-Organisation section is dedicated to publishing research focused on enhancing the understanding of self-assembly and self-organization processes in various materials.

Led by Prof. Tommy Nylander from Lund University, the Self-Assembly and Self-Organisation section welcomes submissions in the various domains of self-assembly and self-organisation, which aim to advance the knowledge and control of these processes in different systems.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

applied research in drug-delivery and consumer products based on molecular self-assembly

experimental and theoretical cross-disciplinary work to increase the fundamental understanding of self-assembly and self-organisation of amphiphiles and macromolecules

novel methods and analytical tools to study self-assembly and self-organisation

novel smart materials utilizing self-assembly and self-organisation to control functions such as response to external stimuli and self-healing properties

studies of self-assembly and self-organisation that enhance understanding of biological and biomimetic systems

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the self-assembly and self-organisation processes of building blocks such as proteins, lipids, carbohydrates, polymers, and surfactants.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of self-assembly and self-organisation to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.