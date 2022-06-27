Scope

Self-Assembly and Self-Organisation builds up many of the materials that we deal with in every-day life from paints, electronics and construction material to food and health care products. The driving forces for the processes are for many systems not fully understood and limits the capability to control the formed structures. This section is devoted to theoretical and experimental work that aims to increase the understanding of the self-assembly and self-organization of building blocks such as proteins, lipids, carbohydrates, polymers and surfactants. Many of the phenomena involved are common for different systems. We welcome submissions in any area of Self-Assembly and Self-Organisation including, though not limited, to:

• Theoretical and experimental cross-disciplinary work that aims to increase the fundamental understanding of the self-assembly and self-organisation of amphiphiles and macromolecules

• Studies of self-assembly and self-organisation that further our understanding of biological and biomimetic systems

• Applied research within drug-delivery and consumer products that is based on molecular self-assembly

• Novel smart materials that utilize self-assembly and self-organisation to control function like response to external stimuli and self-healing properties

• Novel methods and analytical tools to study self-assembly and self-organisation