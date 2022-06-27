smail aazza
Sidi Mohamed Ben Abdellah University
Fes, Morocco
Community Reviewer
Agro-Food Safety
Sidi Mohamed Ben Abdellah University
Fes, Morocco
Community Reviewer
Agro-Food Safety
Montana State University
Bozeman, United States
Community Reviewer
Social Movements, Institutions and Governance
School of Forest Sciences, Faculty of Science and Forestry, University of Eastern Finland
Joensuu, Finland
Community Reviewer
Land, Livelihoods and Food Security
The University of Tennessee, Knoxville
Knoxville, United States
Community Reviewer
Crop Biology and Sustainability
Institute of Rural and Agricultural Development, Polish Academy of Sciences
Warsaw, Poland
Community Reviewer
Sustainable Food Processing
Centro de Estudios e Investigación para la Gestión de Riesgos Agrarios y Medioambientales (CEIGRAM)
Madrid, Spain
Community Reviewer
Waste Management in Agroecosystems
The University of Tennessee, Knoxville
Knoxville, United States
Community Reviewer
Sustainable Food Processing
Dalian University of Technology
Dalian, China
Community Reviewer
Nutrition and Sustainable Diets
University of Bari Aldo Moro
Bari, Italy
Community Reviewer
Agroecology and Ecosystem Services
Institute of Bast Fiber Crops and Center for Southern Economic Crops, Chinese Academy of Agricultural Sciences
Changsha, China
Community Reviewer
Agro-Food Safety
Department of Veterinary Medical Sciences, University of Bologna
Bologna, Italy
Community Reviewer
Land, Livelihoods and Food Security
Lagos State Polytechnic
Ikorodu, Nigeria
Community Reviewer
Sustainable Food Processing
Ministry of Food and Agriculture
Accra, Ghana
Community Reviewer
Climate-Smart Food Systems
Université des Comores, Centre Universitaire de Patsy,
Moroni, Comoros
Community Reviewer
Crop Biology and Sustainability
Yeditepe University
Istanbul, Türkiye
Community Reviewer
Sustainable Food Processing
Gloucester Marine Station, University of Massachusetts Amherst
Gloucester, United States
Community Reviewer
Urban Agriculture