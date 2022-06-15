Scope

The Agricultural and Food Economics section is dedicated to publishing research focused on addressing global challenges related to sustainable agriculture and food systems.

Led by Dr. Sanzidur Rahman from the University of Reading, the Agricultural and Food Economics section welcomes submissions in various domains of agricultural and food system economics, which contribute to achieving the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, particularly zero hunger.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

consumer behavior towards food systems

economic policies affecting the sustainability of agri-food systems

economics of intelligent, climate-smart, and precision agriculture

economics that affect productivity and efficiency of agriculture and/or food sectors

impact of climate change on the economics associated with agriculture and food systems

policies that affect the economics and sustainability of food and agriculture

socio-economic impacts of global health on the agriculture and food systems, such as world events and their impact on sustainable economics (wars, natural disasters, pandemics), and food pricing

supply chain management and marketing of agricultural and/or food systems

technological progress and innovation in agriculture with relation to economics

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the sustainability of agriculture and food systems, addressing complex issues such as population growth, urbanization, and changing consumption patterns.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the sustainable agriculture and food systems, and SDGs 2 (Zero Hunger), 11 (Sustainable Cities and Communities), and 12 (Responsible Consumption and Production).

The Agricultural and Food Economics section does not consider submissions focusing on internet technology without a direct relevance to agricultural or food economics. Additionally, research that does not address the economic aspects of agriculture, food production, or distribution is outside the scope of this section. Human population studies are only considered if they have a clear connection to agricultural or food economics and contribute to the understanding of sustainable agriculture and food systems.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of agricultural and food system economics to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.