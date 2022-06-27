edmund kyei akoto-danso
Ministry of Food and Agriculture
Accra, Ghana
Community Reviewer
Climate-Smart Food Systems
Ministry of Food and Agriculture
Accra, Ghana
Community Reviewer
Climate-Smart Food Systems
Agricultural Research Institute (Chile)
Santiago, Chile
Community Reviewer
Climate-Smart Food Systems
International Center for Tropical Agriculture (CIAT)
Cali, Colombia
Community Reviewer
Climate-Smart Food Systems
Aarhus University
Aarhus, Denmark
Community Reviewer
Climate-Smart Food Systems
African Centre for Technology Studies (ACTS)
Nairobi, Kenya
Community Reviewer
Climate-Smart Food Systems
World Agroforestry (Burkina Faso)
Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso
Community Reviewer
Climate-Smart Food Systems
International Center for Tropical Agriculture (CIAT)
Cali, Colombia
Community Reviewer
Climate-Smart Food Systems
Agri-Food and Biosciences Institute
Belfast, United Kingdom
Community Reviewer
Climate-Smart Food Systems
Bangladesh Agricultural Research Institute
Dhaka, Bangladesh
Community Reviewer
Climate-Smart Food Systems
CIPAV, Centre for Research on Sustainable Agriculture
Cali, Colombia
Community Reviewer
Climate-Smart Food Systems
International Rice Research Institute (IRRI)
Los Baños, Philippines
Community Reviewer
Climate-Smart Food Systems
International Institute of Tropical Agriculture (IITA)
Nairobi, Kenya
Community Reviewer
Climate-Smart Food Systems
Universidad Pública de El Alto
El Alto, Bolivia
Community Reviewer
Climate-Smart Food Systems
International Center for Tropical Agriculture (CIAT)
Cali, Colombia
Community Reviewer
Climate-Smart Food Systems
Centre de Coopération Internationale en Recherche Agronomique pour le Développement, Institut National de la Recherche Agronomique (INRA)
Montpellier, France
Community Reviewer
Climate-Smart Food Systems
Lancaster Environment Centre, Faculty of Science and Technology, Lancaster University
Lancaster, United Kingdom
Community Reviewer
Climate-Smart Food Systems