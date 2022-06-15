Scope

The Nutrition and Sustainable Diets section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the intricate relationship between environmental sustainability and human nutrition.

Led by Dr. Elliot Berry from Hebrew University of Jerusalem and by Dr. Kathleen Hefferon from Cornell University, the Nutrition and Sustainable Diets section welcomes submissions in various domains of sustainable diets and food systems, which connect the fields of health, agriculture, and the environment to provide comprehensive solutions to global challenges.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

diets, foods, and nutrients as ecosystem services

dietary intakes and food consumption in relation to agro-ecological zones and contaminants in the food supply

environmental impact studies related to diets, foods, and nutrients for human nutrition

environmental sustainability and human health or wellbeing

food and nutrient losses and waste, and their environmental impacts

food composition, including nutrients, bioactive non-nutrients, and contaminants in food biodiversity

hunger, food insecurity, and undernutrition as natural resource and environmental issues

impacts and costs of foods and whole diets for nutrient delivery compared to supplements, fortificants, and therapeutic formulations

impacts, trade-offs, and consequences of dietary transitions and demands

interventions and case studies

overweight, obesity, and diet-related chronic diseases as environmental issues

policy reviews assessing benefits or risks for nutrition and environmental sustainability

qualitative and quantitative methods and indicators development, validation, and analysis

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the interplay between environmental sustainability and human nutrition, as well as the potential solutions to address these challenges.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the focus areas of the Nutrition and Sustainable Diets section and SDGs 2 (Zero Hunger), 3 (Good Health and Well-being), 12 (Responsible Consumption and Production), and 13 (Climate Action).

The Nutrition and Sustainable Diets section does not consider submissions focusing on medical treatments, disease management, or sleep disorders, as these topics fall outside the scope of this section's focus on nutrition and sustainability. Additionally, submissions related to the animal feed industry or commercial industries unrelated to sustainable diets are also excluded from consideration. The section's primary focus remains on the interplay between nutrition, environmental sustainability, and human health.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of sustainable diets and food systems to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.