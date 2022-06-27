selena ahmed
Montana State University
Bozeman, United States
Community Reviewer
Social Movements, Institutions and Governance
Montana State University
Bozeman, United States
Community Reviewer
Social Movements, Institutions and Governance
CSIC IESA - Consejo Superior de Investigaciones Científicas, Instituto de Estudios Sociales Avanzados
Cordoba, Spain
Community Reviewer
Social Movements, Institutions and Governance
IUT Paul Sabatier, Université Toulouse III Paul Sabatier
Toulouse, France
Community Reviewer
Social Movements, Institutions and Governance
University of Cambridge
Cambridge, United Kingdom
Community Reviewer
Social Movements, Institutions and Governance
Simon Fraser University
Burnaby, Canada
Community Reviewer
Social Movements, Institutions and Governance
Ca' Foscari University of Venice
Venice, Italy
Community Reviewer
Social Movements, Institutions and Governance
American Museum of Natural History
New York, United States
Community Reviewer
Social Movements, Institutions and Governance
Institute of Rural and Agricultural Development, Polish Academy of Sciences
Warsaw, Poland
Community Reviewer
Social Movements, Institutions and Governance
University of Vic - Central University of Catalonia
Barcelona, Spain
Community Reviewer
Social Movements, Institutions and Governance
Graduate Institute of International and Development Studies
Geneva, Switzerland
Community Reviewer
Social Movements, Institutions and Governance
Romanian Academy, “Gh. Zane” Institute for Economic and Social Research
Iasi, Romania
Community Reviewer
Social Movements, Institutions and Governance
Department of Geography, Planning and Environment, Nijmegen School of Management, Radboud University
Nijmegen, Netherlands
Community Reviewer
Social Movements, Institutions and Governance
University Institute of Lisbon (ISCTE)
Lisbon, Portugal
Community Reviewer
Social Movements, Institutions and Governance
University of the West Indies, Mona
Kingston, Jamaica
Community Reviewer
Social Movements, Institutions and Governance
Leiden University
Leiden, Netherlands
Community Reviewer
Social Movements, Institutions and Governance
University of Reading
Reading, United Kingdom
Community Reviewer
Social Movements, Institutions and Governance