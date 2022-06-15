Mission & scope

Frontiers in Thermal Engineering is a multidisciplinary journal that focuses on all areas of thermal energy science and engineering to support access to affordable and sustainable energy for all.

Led by Field Chief Editor Prof Xianguo Li (University of Waterloo, Canada) and indexed in the DOAJ, the journal welcomes fundamental and basic research as well as applied and industry-focused engineering and technology developments which can enable a sustainable future. Topics of interest include, but are not limited to:

advancements in cooling and heating

combustion engineering

heat engines

heat transfer mechanisms and applications

thermal science and energy systems

thermal system design.

In particular, the journal welcomes submissions which advance the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), notably SDG 7: affordable and clean energy; and SDG 13: climate action. A strong emphasis is therefore given to applied aspects relating to the design, development, demonstration, and implementation of components, devices, equipment, technologies, and systems involving thermal processes for the production, transmission, storage, utilization, conservation, and management of energy with improved energy efficiency and minimized energy footprint.

Frontiers in Thermal Engineering is committed to enabling scientific breakthroughs in thermal energy science and engineering by allowing unrestricted access to articles and communicating scientific knowledge to researchers and the public alike.