Mission & scope

Frontiers in Thermal Engineering publishes high-quality research across the field of thermal energy science and engineering, including fundamental and basic research to applied and industry focused engineering and technology development. A strong emphasis is given to applied aspects related to the design, development, demonstration and implementation of components, devices, equipment, technologies and systems involving thermal processes for the production, transmission, storage, utilization, conservation and management of energy with improved energy efficiency and minimized energy foot print. The journal is particularly focused on addressing technological advances which support United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) #7: access to affordable, reliable, sustainable and modern energy for all; and SDG#13: urgent action to combat climate change and its impacts. This open-access journal is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating scientific knowledge, impactful discoveries and technological innovation.

Areas covered by this journal include, but are not limited to:

• Advancements in Cooling and Heating

• Combustion Engineering

• Heat Engines

• Heat Transfer Mechanisms and Applications

• Thermal Science and Energy Systems

• Thermal System Design

All studies must contribute insights, new knowledge and discovery, and/or innovative technology in the area of thermal energy science and engineering, which is a broader field of energy studies. Therefore, this journal operates in close collaboration with our sister Journals, Frontiers in Energy Research and Frontiers in Mechanical Engineering.