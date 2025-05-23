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Hanyang University
Seoul, Republic of Korea
Specialty Chief Editor
Thermal System Design
Institute of Advanced Technologies for Energy Nicola Giordano, Department of Engineering, ICT and Technology for Energy and Transport, National Research Council (CNR)
Messina, Italy
Associate Editor
Thermal System Design
Hunan University
Changsha, China
Associate Editor
Thermal System Design
The University of Tokyo
Bunkyo, Japan
Associate Editor
Thermal System Design