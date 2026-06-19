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Department of Mechanical Engineering, Faculty of Engineering, Dalhousie University
Halifax, Canada
Specialty Chief Editor
Thermal Management
Monterrey Institute of Technology and Higher Education (ITESM)
Monterrey, Mexico
Associate Editor
Thermal Management
Institute for Plasma Research (IPR)
Gandhinagar, India
Associate Editor
Thermal Management
University of Missouri
Columbia, United States
Associate Editor
Thermal Management